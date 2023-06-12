ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Sonalee Kulkarni Dazzles In Floral Anarkali, Recalls Summer Colors

Sonalee Kulkarni is a Marathi diva who has impressed with her act. In the latest Instagram picture, the diva is revisiting her summer outfits goals; check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Jun,2023 16:51:22
Sonalee Kulkarni Dazzles In Floral Anarkali, Recalls Summer Colors

Sonalee Kulkarni is one of the talented and renowned performing artists in the Marathi Television and film industry. She has ruled over hearts with her impactful performance. At the same time, her fashion is the thing that keeps her buzzing online. And yet again, the actress in her latest pictures is stealing hearts by revisiting summer goals. Let’s check it out.

The gorgeous diva took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures. And in the caption, she mentioned revisiting the summer outfits goals as the monsoon has arrived and people love the early rainy day feel. Sonalee looked captivating in a floral dress as she wore a printed anarkali suit with matching pants and a dupatta. The simple tangerine flower prints in white silk looked soothing to the eyes.

She styled her look with minimal makeup, a small bindi, and earrings with open hairstyle. Her smile grabbed the attention of the ethnic drape. In addition, she posed, playing with her dupatta and expression throughout the photoshoot. Isn’t she look stunning and magnetic? The actress captioned her post, “Looking back at the colors of summer .”

Sonalee Kulkarni Dazzles In Floral Anarkali, Recalls Summer Colors 814973

Sonalee Kulkarni Dazzles In Floral Anarkali, Recalls Summer Colors 814974

Sonalee Kulkarni Dazzles In Floral Anarkali, Recalls Summer Colors 814975

Sonalee’s summer outfit is just wow. You can opt for such a style for your casual days or even for some festivities. One can always look up to the actress for fashion and style.

So what are your monsoon goals? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Sonalee Kulkarni Poses In Filmy Way (Unseen Pics)
Sonalee Kulkarni Poses In Filmy Way (Unseen Pics)
Sneak Peek Into Sonalee Kulkarni’s High Definition Dream
Sneak Peek Into Sonalee Kulkarni’s High Definition Dream
Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Free Spirited In Co-ord Set, Amruta Deshmukh In Love
Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Free Spirited In Co-ord Set, Amruta Deshmukh In Love
Sonalee Kulkarni Sparkles In Stone Embellished Bodycon Gown(Rare Pics)
Sonalee Kulkarni Sparkles In Stone Embellished Bodycon Gown(Rare Pics)
Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Ethereal In Her Wine Color Saree, Giving Us Major Ethnic Vibes
Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Ethereal In Her Wine Color Saree, Giving Us Major Ethnic Vibes
Sonalee Kulkarni Wins Natural Performance Of The Year Award, Shares A Special Thank You Post
Sonalee Kulkarni Wins Natural Performance Of The Year Award, Shares A Special Thank You Post
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Madhavi Lawre bags Kamya Pandey’s series for Atrangi OTT
Exclusive: Madhavi Lawre bags Kamya Pandey’s series for Atrangi OTT
Pandya Store Fame Simran Budharup’s Sensational Saree Style Leaves Fans In Awe; Check Pics
Pandya Store Fame Simran Budharup’s Sensational Saree Style Leaves Fans In Awe; Check Pics
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Scales Heights Together With Her Man; Check Here
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Scales Heights Together With Her Man; Check Here
Jannat Zubair Turns Muse In Royal Lehenga; Check Here
Jannat Zubair Turns Muse In Royal Lehenga; Check Here
Avneet Kaur Announces First Look Of Her Film Tiku Weds Sheru; Calls It Wildest Wedding Of The Year
Avneet Kaur Announces First Look Of Her Film Tiku Weds Sheru; Calls It Wildest Wedding Of The Year
Bella has a pure heart: Karan Vohra of Imlie fame
Bella has a pure heart: Karan Vohra of Imlie fame
Read Latest News