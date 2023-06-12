Sonalee Kulkarni Dazzles In Floral Anarkali, Recalls Summer Colors

Sonalee Kulkarni is one of the talented and renowned performing artists in the Marathi Television and film industry. She has ruled over hearts with her impactful performance. At the same time, her fashion is the thing that keeps her buzzing online. And yet again, the actress in her latest pictures is stealing hearts by revisiting summer goals. Let’s check it out.

The gorgeous diva took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures. And in the caption, she mentioned revisiting the summer outfits goals as the monsoon has arrived and people love the early rainy day feel. Sonalee looked captivating in a floral dress as she wore a printed anarkali suit with matching pants and a dupatta. The simple tangerine flower prints in white silk looked soothing to the eyes.

She styled her look with minimal makeup, a small bindi, and earrings with open hairstyle. Her smile grabbed the attention of the ethnic drape. In addition, she posed, playing with her dupatta and expression throughout the photoshoot. Isn’t she look stunning and magnetic? The actress captioned her post, “Looking back at the colors of summer .”

Sonalee’s summer outfit is just wow. You can opt for such a style for your casual days or even for some festivities. One can always look up to the actress for fashion and style.

