ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Sonalee Kulkarni Exudes 'Timeless Glam' In Colourful Drapes

Sonalee Kulkarni is a Marathi beauty known for her stunning style and looks. In the latest dump, she is embracing timeless glam in colorful avatars.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 Aug,2023 23:40:12
Sonalee Kulkarni's Embraces 'Timeless Glam' In Colourful Drapes 844417

The Marathi girl Sonalee Kulkarni is one of the renowned actresses in the business. She has an as exquisite taste in fashion, and the sense of styling her always grabbed our attention. Taking to her Instagram profile, the diva gives her fans a sneak peek into her colorful fashion choices. She graced every avatar with glamour, color, and boldness.

Sonalee Kulkarni’s Colorful Shades

In the video, Sonalee Kulkarni can be seen wearing three different avatars in three different shades and styles. The amazing duo of Shreya Shorewala and Karan Waghmare, the diva embraced stunning looks in an orange bodycon dress, funky pink ruffle gown, and animal print black off-shoulder gown by the ACID fashion house.

Sonalee Kulkarni embraced all three styles for SS Fashion Studio Shrreya. She aced her every look with the help of makeup and hair artist Pradnya Tharkude. The Marathi actress flaunted her different fashion flairs in her western styles. Kudos to the videographer Atharva Nagarkar who captured the diva in the striking poses that highlight her glam throughout the video making it more appealing and clickbait.

Her caption says, “Adding colours to your timeline on a gloomy Sunday!
Which one do you like more 🧡🩷🖤 ?”

Sonalee Kulkarni enjoys a massive following on her social media handle and keeps her fans hooked through her regular posts.

Did you like Sonalee Kulkarni’s timeless glam in the contemporary styles in different shades and looks? Let us know your thoughts.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Sonalee Kulkarni Pays Tribute To Industry Legends Nitin Desai and Namdeo Mahanor 840339
Sonalee Kulkarni Pays Tribute To Industry Legends Nitin Desai and Namdeo Mahanor
Watch! Sonalee Kulkarni’s Friendship day celebration pronounces laughter riot 839153
Watch! Sonalee Kulkarni’s Friendship day celebration pronounces laughter riot
Watch: Sonalee Kulkarni's BTS From Gaarva Shoot 837627
Watch: Sonalee Kulkarni’s BTS From Gaarva Shoot
Watch: Sonalee Kulkarni Grooves Near Beach With Friend 835496
Watch: Sonalee Kulkarni Grooves Near Beach With Friend
Sonalee Kulkarni is a sight to behold in this ochre six-yard, check out 834530
Sonalee Kulkarni is a sight to behold in this ochre six-yard, check out
Sonalee Kulkarni Sparkles In Green Thigh High Slit Gown(New Pics) 832820
Sonalee Kulkarni Sparkles In Green Thigh High Slit Gown(New Pics)
Latest Stories
'Angel With Pure Heart': Rani Chatterjee Wishes Deepshikha Nagpal On Her Birth Occasion 844372
‘Angel With Pure Heart’: Rani Chatterjee Wishes Deepshikha Nagpal On Her Birth Occasion
Mimi Chakraborty's Saree Saga Is All 'Dreamy' And 'Divine' 844369
Mimi Chakraborty’s Saree Saga Is All ‘Dreamy’ And ‘Divine’
Watch: Avneet Kaur Blooms In Purple Floral Mini Dress 844362
Watch: Avneet Kaur Blooms In Purple Floral Mini Dress
Glitter, Glam, And Glow Ft. Mouni Roy 844359
Glitter, Glam, And Glow Ft. Mouni Roy
Sneak Peek Into Sara Ali Khan's 'Flashy' Glamour In Monochrome Set 844349
Sneak Peek Into Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Flashy’ Glamour In Monochrome Set
Amidst Gadar 2 Success, Sunny Deol Receives Overdue Notice Of 55 Crores; Bank To Auction Juhu Villa 844352
Amidst Gadar 2 Success, Sunny Deol Receives Overdue Notice Of 55 Crores; Bank To Auction Juhu Villa
Read Latest News