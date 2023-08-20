Sonalee Kulkarni Exudes 'Timeless Glam' In Colourful Drapes

The Marathi girl Sonalee Kulkarni is one of the renowned actresses in the business. She has an as exquisite taste in fashion, and the sense of styling her always grabbed our attention. Taking to her Instagram profile, the diva gives her fans a sneak peek into her colorful fashion choices. She graced every avatar with glamour, color, and boldness.

Sonalee Kulkarni’s Colorful Shades

In the video, Sonalee Kulkarni can be seen wearing three different avatars in three different shades and styles. The amazing duo of Shreya Shorewala and Karan Waghmare, the diva embraced stunning looks in an orange bodycon dress, funky pink ruffle gown, and animal print black off-shoulder gown by the ACID fashion house.

Sonalee Kulkarni embraced all three styles for SS Fashion Studio Shrreya. She aced her every look with the help of makeup and hair artist Pradnya Tharkude. The Marathi actress flaunted her different fashion flairs in her western styles. Kudos to the videographer Atharva Nagarkar who captured the diva in the striking poses that highlight her glam throughout the video making it more appealing and clickbait.

Her caption says, “Adding colours to your timeline on a gloomy Sunday!

Which one do you like more 🧡🩷🖤 ?”

Sonalee Kulkarni enjoys a massive following on her social media handle and keeps her fans hooked through her regular posts.

Did you like Sonalee Kulkarni’s timeless glam in the contemporary styles in different shades and looks? Let us know your thoughts.