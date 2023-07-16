ADVERTISEMENT
Sonalee Kulkarni is a sight to behold in this ochre six-yard, check out

The ochre yellow hue of the six-yard wonder illuminates Sonalee's presence, exuding warmth and vibrancy. Paired with a stylish black blouse, it creates a striking contrast that accentuates her innate charm. Check out her magic below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Jul,2023 22:35:06
Sonalee Kulkarni is taking over the internet once again, with her traditional avatar! The amazingly talented actress recently took to her Instagram handle, setting our hearts aflutter with a captivating video. In the video, Sonalee looks like a vision in an ochre yellow saree, radiating elegance and grace with every move she makes.

Sonalee is a beauty to behold

Sonalee’s choice of an open straight hairdo perfectly complements her overall look, enhancing her enchanting aura. With dewy eyes that sparkle with delight and lips adorned with a subtle nude shade, she captivates our attention and leaves us mesmerized.

In the video, Sonalee shares her excitement for the release of her film ‘Date Bhet’, portraying the character of #AnayaPandit. Her infectious happiness and energy fill the screen, creating anticipation among her fans for this much-awaited cinematic experience.

Sonalee Kulkarni’s impeccable sense of style is truly inspiring. And if you are a fan of yellow too, it’s time to embrace the enchanting ochre yellow shade for your own fashion adventures. Let your inner radiance shine and celebrate life’s beautiful moments with grace and elegance, just like the radiant Sonalee herself.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

