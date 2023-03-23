Sonalee Kulkarni is an Indian actress who predominantly works in the Marathi film industry, Bollywood, and other regional film industries. With 2009’s “Gaiir,” she made her acting debut in the Marathi film industry. Since then, she has made appearances in several Marathi movies, including “Bakula Namdeo Ghotale,” “Natarang,” “Ajinkya,” “Classmates,” and “Hirkani.” In Hindi films like “Grand Masti” and “Singham Returns,” she has also appeared in acting roles.

Sonalee Kulkarni has won several awards for her performances, including the Maharashtra State Film Award for Best Actress for her role in Natarang. She is also a trained dancer and has performed in many dance shows and competitions.

The exquisite traditional dress sense of Sonalee Kulkarni is well-known. She frequently dons nauvari sarees and traditional Maharashtrian sarees with creative drapes. In addition to wearing traditional sarees, she also sports ornately embroidered and embellished lehengas, Anarkalis, and salwar kameezes. Silk, cotton, chiffon, and georgette are just a few of the various fabrics she has been spotted wearing. Recently she appeared in a blue and red design saree outfit; have a look below –

Sonalee Kulkarni’s Saree Appearance

Sonalee Kulkarni appeared in a dark navy blue and red design saree. She styled her hair in a tight bun hairstyle. She did her heavy base makeup with dark brown colored eyeshadow, dark brown eyebrows, light pink colored tinted blush with shimmery highlighted cheeks, and red colored soft matte lipstick. She accessories with a red half-moon shaped bindi, golden and pearl nose pin (nath), golden colored long jhumkas, golden with a red and white pearl necklace, hand kada, and a white gajra. In the first picture, she touches her hair, gives a beautiful smile, and opts for a candid posture for the photo shoot. In the second picture, she bends down and flaunts her saree pallu for the picture. In the third picture, she gets captured and takes a high-angle selfie with fans. Finally, in the fourth picture, she gets captured in her side appearance, showcasing her side.

