Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Fiery In Off-shoulder Animal Printed Gown

Sonalee Kulkarni, the gorgeous and stunning beauty in Marathi entertainment, is one of the most loved and talented stars. Apart from impressing with her acting skills, she has also embraced her love for fashion through her stunning wardrobe choices. This time she steals our attention in a fiery animal print style.

Styled in the ACID fashion label for the SS Fashion Studio By Shrreya, Sonalee treats her fans with her fiery avatar. In the images, the diva can be seen wearing a butterfly neckline and off-shoulder animal bodice followed by the bodycon skirt. Her vibrant look adds an extra dose of glamour. The beauty undoubtedly makes fans sweat with her glam.

But wait, there is more! To raise her fiery avatar’s sensuality level, Sonalee opts for bold makeup with cat winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and bold red lips. Her open hairstyle complements her flashy dressing in the animal print gown. She captioned the post, ”

Great work by photographer Siddharth who captured the beauty in the unique and hot poses in the animal printed fiery dress. Her glamour has mesmerized the viewers. She is an inspiration in regional cinema, glorifying the culture and its roots.

Did you like Sonalee Kulkarni’s fiery glam in an animal printed gown? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.