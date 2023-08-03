Sonalee Kulkarni Pays Tribute To Industry Legends Nitin Desai and Namdeo Mahanor

Sonalee Kulkarni, the renowned actress in Marathi entertainment, couldn’t resist sharing her emotions regarding the sudden demise of two legends, Nitin Desai and Namdeo Mahanor. The actress shared an emotional tribute for the two.

Sonalee Kulkarni’s Tribute For The Legends

The entertainment world went into shock after it was learned that Art Director Nitin Chandrakant Desai was found dead at his studio in Khalapur. Reacting to this actress shared that she couldn’t get over the sudden demise that another sad news surfaced. Today the famous Poet Namdeo Mahanor died at the hospital. He was 81 years old. The poet was undergoing treatment at Ruby Hospital in Pune. He was on life support systems for the last few days, informed by his grandson Shashikant Manohar The consecutive demise has saddened the industry.

Sonalee shared a picture with the cast of Ajintha, where she clicked a picture with both the legends. The actress beautifully described Nitin Desai’s love for art and entertainment. Also, she feels blessed to have met the Padmashree Namdeo Mahanor. She posted on her Instagram to pay emotional tribute.

And in the end, she mentioned, “In the end, only three things matter: how much you loved, how gently you lived, and how gracefully you let go of things not meant for you.”

Source: Hindustan Times.

