ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Sonalee Kulkarni Poses In Filmy Way (Unseen Pics)

Sonalee Kulkarni is a Marathi diva. She is currently enjoying her vacation in Turkey. And the picture from her vacation keeps floating all over the internet. Check out the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Jun,2023 22:05:31
Sonalee Kulkarni Poses In Filmy Way (Unseen Pics)

The stunning Sonalee Kulkarni is a Marathi actress who is very talented and famous for her fantastic acting skills. The actress planned her vacation for her birthday. Her regular posts entertain the audience. Here check out.

Sonalee Kulkarni, in her latest post, shared some stunning pictures on her profile. In the pictures, the actress posed in a black cut-out gown. She styled herself with dewy makeup, blushed cheeks, and long gold earrings. And added a style with her black hat and high heels.

The diva gave a striking filmy pose on the top of the mountain with a hot water balloon and the scenic beauty of Turkey. In the next picture, she sat down and flaunted her charismatic look. And in the last pic, she looked into the sky and gave a filmy pose.

Sonalee Kulkarni Poses In Filmy Way (Unseen Pics) 812265

Sonalee Kulkarni Poses In Filmy Way (Unseen Pics) 812266

Sonalee Kulkarni Poses In Filmy Way (Unseen Pics) 812267

Earlier, the diva shared a clip of herself enjoying her time in Turkey. Her smile and enthusiasm show how happy she is. She is an inspiration for many in the town. Her simple yet regular style grabbed attention. Aren’t her vacation pictures making you plan a trip to Turkey?

Sonalee Kulkarni has worked in many films like Bakula Namdeo, Kshanbhar Vishranti, Ajintha, Zapatlela 2, etc. She has also won accolades for her acting and dancing skills.

What’s your reaction to Sonalee Kulkarni’s new glam? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Sneak Peek Into Sonalee Kulkarni's High Definition Dream
Sneak Peek Into Sonalee Kulkarni's High Definition Dream
Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Free Spirited In Co-ord Set, Amruta Deshmukh In Love
Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Free Spirited In Co-ord Set, Amruta Deshmukh In Love
Sonalee Kulkarni Sparkles In Stone Embellished Bodycon Gown(Rare Pics)
Sonalee Kulkarni Sparkles In Stone Embellished Bodycon Gown(Rare Pics)
Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Ethereal In Her Wine Color Saree, Giving Us Major Ethnic Vibes
Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Ethereal In Her Wine Color Saree, Giving Us Major Ethnic Vibes
Sonalee Kulkarni Wins Natural Performance Of The Year Award, Shares A Special Thank You Post
Sonalee Kulkarni Wins Natural Performance Of The Year Award, Shares A Special Thank You Post
Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In A Navy Blue And Red Saree
Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In A Navy Blue And Red Saree
Latest Stories
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: An Unfunny Mess
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: An Unfunny Mess
Viral Pics: Ileana D’Cruz heads for romantic ‘Babymoon’ with her partner
Viral Pics: Ileana D’Cruz heads for romantic ‘Babymoon’ with her partner
Ananya Panday Looks Mesmerizing In Black And White; Bhavana Panday Showers Love
Ananya Panday Looks Mesmerizing In Black And White; Bhavana Panday Showers Love
Vote Now: Most Popular Digital Film On The Web (Above 60 mins): Chhatriwali, Dasvi, Darlings, Freddy, Gulmohar, Jalsa, Lost, Mission Majnu, Monica, O My Darling
Vote Now: Most Popular Digital Film On The Web (Above 60 mins): Chhatriwali, Dasvi, Darlings, Freddy, Gulmohar, Jalsa, Lost, Mission Majnu, Monica, O My Darling
Neha Kakkar's 'Thumkas' On New Song Balenciaga Leave Husband Rohan Preet Singh Awed
Neha Kakkar's 'Thumkas' On New Song Balenciaga Leave Husband Rohan Preet Singh Awed
Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Shoot Together; Fans Speculate New Project
Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Shoot Together; Fans Speculate New Project
Read Latest News