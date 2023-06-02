Sonalee Kulkarni Poses In Filmy Way (Unseen Pics)

The stunning Sonalee Kulkarni is a Marathi actress who is very talented and famous for her fantastic acting skills. The actress planned her vacation for her birthday. Her regular posts entertain the audience. Here check out.

Sonalee Kulkarni, in her latest post, shared some stunning pictures on her profile. In the pictures, the actress posed in a black cut-out gown. She styled herself with dewy makeup, blushed cheeks, and long gold earrings. And added a style with her black hat and high heels.

The diva gave a striking filmy pose on the top of the mountain with a hot water balloon and the scenic beauty of Turkey. In the next picture, she sat down and flaunted her charismatic look. And in the last pic, she looked into the sky and gave a filmy pose.

Earlier, the diva shared a clip of herself enjoying her time in Turkey. Her smile and enthusiasm show how happy she is. She is an inspiration for many in the town. Her simple yet regular style grabbed attention. Aren’t her vacation pictures making you plan a trip to Turkey?

Sonalee Kulkarni has worked in many films like Bakula Namdeo, Kshanbhar Vishranti, Ajintha, Zapatlela 2, etc. She has also won accolades for her acting and dancing skills.

What's your reaction to Sonalee Kulkarni's new glam?