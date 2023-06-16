ADVERTISEMENT
Sonalee Kulkarni Smiles For Mirror Selfie; Wishes To Grow Together With Special Someone

Sonalee Kulkarni is a renowned star in the Marathi cinema. In her latest pictures, the diva reflects brightness in her mirror selfie with her special one. Check it out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Jun,2023 00:22:32
The Marathi mulgi Sonalee Kulkarni is one of the divas in the tinsel town. Her acting and versatility have always astounded us. She has come far in her career over the years with the help of hardship, continuous struggle and dedication. On the journey, she learned new things and improved her performance every day. But who is she wishes to grow in her future with? Find out below.

In the latest Instagram post, Sonalee shared a mirror selfie with her special someone. The diva posted in a casual mini dress with her no makeup looks with her partner Phulawa who is her friend and a photographer. The duo shares a great bond. And Sonalee’s most of the pictures are taken by her. The actress, in her caption, mentioned, “Reflecting on our brighter future together!”

Sonalee and Phulawa posed for the photo in the bathroom with beautiful and cheerful smiles on their faces. They looked happy and healthy. It’s a true bond that will stay forever. Such friends are rare and beautiful.

Sonalee Kulkarni Smiles For Mirror Selfie; Wishes To Grow Together With Special Someone 816133

Sonalee Kulkarni Smiles For Mirror Selfie; Wishes To Grow Together With Special Someone 816134

Sonalee Kulkarni is renowned in Marathi entertainment; she has been featured in some remarkable shows and movies like Mitwaa, Natarang, Hirkani, Tamasha Live, Jhimma and others.

