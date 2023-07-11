Sonalee Kulkarni Sparkles In Green Thigh High Slit Gown(New Pics)

Sonalee Kulkarni is a well-known actress in the Marathi cinema. Her constant good performance on screen has gathered massive fandom. The diva is currently gearing up for her upcoming film, Date Bhet. She is promoting her film actively, and this time, she has reached the very famous show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. Her glamour avatar is grabbing attention.

Sonalee Kulkarni Glamour In Green

The actress shared the newest pictures from her appearance last night at the Marathi comedy show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. She made her appearance glamour in a green gown. The lace gown with sparkling stones and thigh-high slit detailing looked captivating. She styled it with a diamond choker necklace and small earrings. Her bold black eyes blushed cheeks, and matte lipstick rounded her appearance.

Sonalee Kulkarni shared the new pictures with the caption, “DateBhet special Chala Hawa Yeu Dya Aaj Ratri 9:30 Vajta @zeemarathiofficial var.” The Marathi comedy guest show will air at 9:30, and Sonalee Kulkarni will share something about her upcoming film.

The actress made stunning and striking poses for her photoshoot on the set of the Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. Throughout her pictures, one couldn’t stop staring at her glamorous avatar in the light green gown. She has a huge fandom on her Instagram.

