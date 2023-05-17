ADVERTISEMENT
Sonalee Kulkarni Sparkles In Stone Embellished Bodycon Gown(Rare Pics)

The gorgeous actress in the Marathi industry has constantly captivated her fans. In the latest post, the diva is flaunting her sassy looks in a sparkling stone embellished bodycon dress

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 May,2023 20:00:26
Sonalee Kulkarni is a common interest in the Marathi entertainment business. She rules over million of hearts with her onscreen performances and styles. The diva in the latest Instagram pictures spreads charm in the sparkling bodycon dress. Read more and check out the mesmerizing pictures.

Sonalee Kulkarni’s New Sparkling Avatar

Hirkani actress in the below pictures wore a beautiful blue stone embellished strapless corset bodycon designer dress. Her beautiful kajal eyes, peach lips, diamond and pearl earrings, with sleek hairstyle rounded her appearance. The actress posed in the first couple of pics, flaunting her backless glam. But, at the same time, she looked charming like never before.

Sonalee Kulkarni Sparkles In Stone Embellished Bodycon Gown(Rare Pics) 807940

Sonalee Kulkarni Sparkles In Stone Embellished Bodycon Gown(Rare Pics) 807941

Sonalee is just growing beautiful every day. The diva captioned her post, Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear!” While many users couldn’t resist commenting. A fan wrote, “Looking like Hollywood actress…😊.” “So Cute, gorgeously beautiful Barbie Doll ❤️💋❤️💋❤️💋,” commented the third. Isn’t Sonalee look like a bombshell in the latest Instagram avatar?

Sonalee Kulkarni Sparkles In Stone Embellished Bodycon Gown(Rare Pics) 807942

Sonalee Kulkarni Sparkles In Stone Embellished Bodycon Gown(Rare Pics) 807943

Sonalee Kulkarni Sparkles In Stone Embellished Bodycon Gown(Rare Pics) 807944

Sonalee Kulkarni Career

The actress has worked in many hit films Pandu, Natarang, Classmates, Victoria Rahasaya, Grand Masti, Tula Karnnar Nahi, and Zapatlela. Her acting skills have created an impact in the Marathi industry. And she has won many accolades for her roles.

