Sonalee Kulkarni startles in white top and checkered midi skirt, see pics

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Aug,2023 12:30:13
Sonalee Kulkarni is taking her fashion game international, and it’s safe to say she’s nailing it! The actress looks absolutely stunning in her latest ensemble, donning a white sheer top paired with an abstract-worked midi skirt. But wait, there’s more to this look that’s bound to make you do a double take.

To battle the chilly UK weather, Sonalee adds a touch of practicality by layering her outfit with sleek black thermal pants and a stylish blazer coat. It’s a look that perfectly marries fashion with function, keeping her warm while turning heads.

When it comes to makeup, Sonalee opts for a minimalistic approach, letting her natural beauty shine through. Her hair, elegantly straight and left open, adds an effortless charm to the overall look.

The series of pictures capture Sonalee in various moods, revealing the versatility and depth of her style. It’s not just about fashion; it’s about expressing herself and embracing different facets of her personality.

Sharing these captivating snapshots, Sonalee writes, “And the weekend is here, so how about watching #DateBhet streaming on @primevideoin! #Moods of #AnayaPandit” (Ananya Pandit being her character in Date Bhet).

Sonalee Kulkarni proves once again that she’s not just an incredible actress but also a fashion icon, effortlessly conquering the style scene even on an international stage. Here’s to more fashion adventures from this trailblazer.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

