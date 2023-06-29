Sonalee Kulkarni Turns Muse In Floral Anarkali; Her Smile Looks Magical

Sonalee Kulkarni is a famous actress in the Marathi cinema. Her acting and on-screen appearances are appreciated primarily all over Maharashtra. She never misses a chance to captivate her fans through her mesmerizing glimpse. In the latest pictures, the diva looked captivating in floral anarkali. Let’s check it out below.

The beautiful star in the latest Instagram pictures donned a pink and red mix printed anarkali with matching pants and a dupatta. She accessorized her look with a pair of jhumkas. In addition, her open hairstyle blushed cheeks, bold eye makeup, and matte lips rounded her appearance. She looked quintessential in her ethnic look. You can opt for such a style for any festivities or to go out with family.

The actress shared these pictures with the caption, “Wheel in the feet of the chakri

The sky turned on head

We didn’t hear this

Queen roamed with fair fair feet…

Air air air … 🌪️.”

Sonalee’s striking picture will keep you glued to the screen. The actress played with her different poses in a beautiful white and black interior place. In contrast, her smile throughout the photos can make you go gaga over her look. The actress is an inspiration for ethnicity.

