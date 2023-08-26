ADVERTISEMENT
Sonalee Kulkarni's Autumn Chic: Mustard sweater, multi-hued jacket, and floral boots - A stylish ode to fall fashion

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 Aug,2023 10:15:54
As the leaves start to change and the air becomes crisper, Sonalee Kulkarni is leading the way into the heart of autumn fashion with her latest look. The talented actress recently treated her social media followers to a delightful photodump, showcasing her impeccable style for the colder months ahead.

In the series of snapshots, Sonalee exudes cosy elegance wearing a mustard yellow knitted sweater top that perfectly complements the season’s warm, earthy tones. The sweater top not only provides comfort but also adds a touch of sophistication to her ensemble.

To combat the chilly weather, Sonalee dons a captivating multi-hued woollen jacket, a perfect choice to ward off the autumn chill while making a fashion statement.

Her fashion-forward sensibilities continue with her choice of grey thermal bottoms, ensuring she stays warm without compromising on style. And, of course, no autumn look is complete without the perfect pair of boots. Sonalee opts for stylish floral boots that add a pop of color and a dash of playfulness to her outfit.

For makeup, she keeps it refreshingly minimal, letting her natural beauty shine through. With her hair cascading freely around her shoulders, she radiates positivity and warmth, all while wearing a genuine smile that captures the spirit of the season.

In addition to her fashion-forward showcase, Sonalee had exciting news to share. She announced the OTT release of her film “Date Bhet,” adding an extra layer of excitement to her already vibrant autumn post. Sonalee Kulkarni truly embodies the essence of being autumn-ready, embracing both style and substance as she steps into the coziest season of the year.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

