Sonam Bajwa is one of the hottest and boldest actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. As far as her work profile and body of work is concerned ladies and gentlemen, she’s primarily done good work in the Punjabi regional entertainment industry. There’s absolutely not a single individual in Punjab who wouldn’t recognise Sonam Bajwa and well, that’s why, she certainly deserves all the love, success and prosperity that she’s blessed with in today’s time because of her hard work, dedication and efforts. To tell you all a little bit about Sonam Bajwa and her latest work project, she’s now gone for a special US tour with Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy and Disha Patani to entertain fans back there in the US. Her swag game is lit and her social media game is killer.

Each and every time Sonam Bajwa shares a new and interesting update on her social media handle in the form of a photo, video or Instagram reel, netizens as well as all her admirers totally feel the heat and can’t stop drooling for real. Well, this time as well, Sonam Bajwa is absolutely killing it with perfection in her latest video. In the footage, we see the gorgeous babe slaying and dazzling in a stunning silver velvet saree and we genuinely can’t take our eyes off her. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love with her folks? See below –

On the work front, Sonam Bajwa has interesting projects lined up for the year 2023