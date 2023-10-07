Sonam Bajwa shows off sassy moves to Avvy Sra’s White Brown Black song [Video Viral]

Highlights:

Punjabi sensation Sonam Bajwa has once again taken social media by storm with her electrifying dance performance. The captivating display was captured in a recent Instagram video shared by renowned Punjabi singer and composer Avvy Sra, leaving fans in awe of Bajwa’s magnetic charm and scintillating moves.

In the video, Sonam Bajwa can be seen donning a silver, figure-hugging short dress adorned with shimmering tassels that swayed gracefully with her dance. Her flawless lip-syncing to Avvy Sra’s hit track “White Brown Black” took center stage, igniting a firestorm of applause from her admirers.

Adding to her captivating appearance was a sleek puffer-ponytail, statement earrings, and high heels, all of which contributed to defining her unique style. Avvy Sra himself expressed his admiration with a simple yet impactful “LIT” caption accompanying the video on his official profile.

This latest performance comes on the heels of Sonam Bajwa’s recent online sensation, where she turned heads in a stunning pink off-shoulder gown. The satin-like fabric accentuated her curves, exuding a distinct Barbie-esque allure. In a video posted on her Instagram, Bajwa playfully engaged with the camera, striking a series of captivating poses. Her minimal makeup and accentuated cheeks, along with statement earrings and flowing, sleek tresses, further solidified her status as a fashion icon.

It’s worth noting that Sonam Bajwa had previously impressed the audience with her energetic rendition of “White Brown Black” during the final match of the Rajasthan Premier League 2023. Her consistent ability to dazzle fans with both her performances and fashion choices continues to solidify her status as a beloved figure in the Punjabi entertainment industry. Sonam Bajwa’s charisma and talent are undoubtedly keeping the Punjabi entertainment scene buzzing with excitement.