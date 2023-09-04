Movies | Celebrities

Sonam Bajwa Spells Magic In Pastel Salwar Suit With Dupatta

Sonam Bajwa not only rules over hearts with her acting prowess but also knows how to spell magic in different styles. This time, she is flaunting her gorgeousness in a pastel hue

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Sep,2023 21:00:51
Sonam Bajwa Spells Magic In Pastel Salwar Suit With Dupatta 848609

Sonam Bajwa, the gorgeous diva in the Punjabi entertainment world, is a queen of fashion. She is one of the most awaited stars who never misses a chance to impress her fans. And we know we are in for a treat whenever she shares new pictures on her social media handle. Today is no exception with her pastel magic in traditional.

Sonam Bajwa’s Magical Glam In Traditional

Styled in a beautiful cream pastel kurta with silver embroidery around the neckline and borders paired with a matching pajama and organza embroidered dupatta from Label Priyanka Singh. Sonam Bajwa looked nothing short of a desi fairy princess in the beautiful traditional flair.

Sonam Bajwa Spells Magic In Pastel Salwar Suit With Dupatta 848605

Sonam Bajwa Spells Magic In Pastel Salwar Suit With Dupatta 848606

Sonam Bajwa Spells Magic In Pastel Salwar Suit With Dupatta 848607

Sonam Bajwa Spells Magic In Pastel Salwar Suit With Dupatta 848608

What’s more? With her open hair flying in the images, she spells the magic of her beauty. Sonam adds an extra dose of gorgeousness with the smokey eye makeover, rosy cheeks, and tinted lips. Long chandbaliyan makes her appearance magical. Lastly, the ethnic pair of jutis rounds up her overall contemporary desi girl vibes.

She mesmerized us with the magical glow in the shiny pastel shade in the series of pictures. She knows how to rule over hearts with her simplicity and elegance in traditional outfits.

Did you like Sonam Bajwa’s magical glimpse in a pastel salwar suit and dupatta? Share your views with us in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

