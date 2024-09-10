Sonam Bajwa’s Latest Beauty Look is a Perfect Blend of Glam and Edge

Sonam Bajwa, the stunning Punjabi movie actress, has once again left her fans in awe with her latest social media post. The Kudi Haryana Val Di actress, who is all set to make her mark in Bollywood, shared jaw-dropping photos that showcase her impeccable style and beauty choices.

Sonam’s outfit was a sleek black spaghetti top paired with distressed jeans, exuding a chic, casual vibe. However, it was her makeup and hair that truly stole the show.

Her makeup look was characterized by:

– Flawless, dewy base enhancing her natural complexion

– Defined brows, adding depth to her features

– Smokey-kohl liner defining her upper and lower waterline

– Rose-toned blush subtly accentuating her cheeks

– Chiseled cheekbones and jawline creating a sculpted effect

– Glossy deep brown lip oil lending lusciousness to her lips

To complement her makeup, Sonam opted for a nearly drenched open-hair look, as if she had just stepped out of the shower. This effortless, grungy style added an edgy touch to her overall appearance.

The actress captioned her post “Digital vs Film,” sparking curiosity among her fans and followers. Sonam’s bold beauty choices have always been admired, and this look is no exception.

Sonam Bajwa’s bold beauty statement inspires those seeking a fresh, festive look.