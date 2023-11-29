Stunner! Anshula Kapoor owns the deep plunge neck in black flared gown dress

Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor’s sister, turned heads and set hearts racing in a stylish deep plunging neckline flared black gown. The glamorous ensemble, boasting long sleeves with a flared bottom, accentuated her radiant and glowing presence. Anshula paired the gown with a bold choice – black boots, adding a touch of edginess to her overall look.

To complement the chic attire, she styled her hair in a high top-knotted hairbun, showcasing a perfect blend of elegance and contemporary flair. Anshula elevated her beauty game with sleek eyebrows, dewy soft eyes, and a striking choice of red bold lips, creating a makeup look that exuded confidence and sophistication.

Adding the finishing touches to her ensemble, the fashion-forward diva adorned herself with oxidized bangles, adding a subtle yet impactful touch of traditional charm. Her radiant smile in the pictures conveyed nothing but sheer confidence and style, setting her apart as a true fashion trendsetter. Anshula Kapoor’s stunning appearance serves as a testament to her fashion prowess and innate sense of glamour, leaving fashion enthusiasts in awe of her impeccable style.

Anshula recently got her internet followers inspired by her grand weight loss journey. The diva shared her journey on her Instagram handle as well and now is mounting towards becoming one of the most loved influencers on the internet.