Stunner! Sanjana Sanghi stuns in printed black jacket set worth Rs 250,000

Sanjana Sanghi recently turned heads in a Varun Bahl creation that exemplifies her innate sense of style. The stylish black printed jacket set, priced at a noteworthy Rs 250,000, showcases Bahl’s mastery in design and attention to detail. The luxurious combination of velvet and lurex fabric ensures both luxury and comfort, offering a perfect fit with its draped trousers, bralette, and closed neckline. Sanjana’s fashion choices echo a blend of contemporary trends and timeless elegance, making her a standout figure in the ever-evolving world of celebrity fashion.

Sanjana kept her accessories on point

The actress went above and beyond in accessorizing the ensemble, demonstrating a keen eye for fashion finesse. Her choice of long, golden streaks elegantly tied with a clutch to form a puff adds a touch of modern glamour. The dramatic bold eye makeup and pink lips accentuate her features, creating a captivating and sophisticated look. Completing the ensemble are a pair of exquisite ear studs and strappy black heels, elevating the overall aesthetic and solidifying Sanjana’s status as a trendsetter in the fashion landscape.

Sanjana Sanghi’s recent fashion appearance not only showcases her personal style but also highlights her ability to seamlessly merge luxury and modern trends. Varun Bahl’s creation, with its meticulous craftsmanship and choice of fabrics, becomes a canvas for Sanjana to express her fashion-forward sensibilities, leaving a lasting impression on the fashion enthusiasts and industry alike.