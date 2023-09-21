Suniel Shetty Reunites With Old Bestie Sanjay Dutt, Show Their Action Mode In Photos

Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt are old friends in the town. The duo shares a great bond with each other, which is still strong. The best friends have worked together in films like Kaante in 2002, Dus in 2005 and Shootout At Lokhandwala in 2007. They were last seen sharing the space in the comedy-action No Problem 2010. And today, the duo showcased their action mode in the latest Instagram dump.

Suniel Shetty’s Latest Instagram Share

On Thursday, Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram handle and treated his fans with a sneak peek into his and Sanjay Dutt’s action avatar. The duo looked cool together, posing for the candid shots. In the images, Suniel Shetty rocks in a turtle neck black t-shirt paired with black cargo pants and a leather zipper. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt dons an army-printed t-shirt with green cargo pants and a matching jacket shirt.

“DUTT and me (with a red heart) @duttsanjay,” captioned Suniel Shetty. Earlier, the duo buzzed into headlines for reuniting after 12 years for an upcoming comedy film by Samir Karnik.

However, expressing his bond with Sanjay Dutt, Suniel said, “We share a superb equation. I think it (the film) is a take on our personal relationship, too. We get along well, and you will see us that way – cool and casual – on-screen, too.”

So what do you think about these old best friends? Let us know in the comments box.