“Take care of what you choose...”, Ileana D’Cruz’s mid-week mantra for fans

Ileana D’Cruz shared a beautiful candid picture on social media, looking all gorgeous in gym outfit. The throwback picture comes with a special message that you can’t miss

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 May,2023 05:43:34
Ileana D’Cruz is a prominent Indian actress known for her dynamic performances in Bollywood and Telugu cinema. In addition to her impressive acting skills, D’Cruz is also known for her stunning beauty and captivating screen presence. She has won numerous awards and accolades throughout her career. However, as of now, the actress has been making a buzz all across the country after she announced her pregnancy news on Instagram.

She is an avid social media user. Ileana often shares updates and posts from her life on her Instagram. And amid her pregnancy buzz, here’s one throwback post that’s keeping rejuvenated.

Ileana D’Cruz’s Throwback post

In the picture we can see Ileana all preppy and stunning as she wore a deep neck purple sports bra. The actress completed the look with her black gym pants. She rounded it off with her sleek pulled back ponytail. The diva completed the look with no makeup on.

Sharing the pictures, Ileana wrote, “Verified
Take care of yourself.
Take care of what you choose to put into your system. The body you have is uniquely beautiful so nourish it – physically as well as mentally.
Lastly dress up, show up, not for anyone else.
Just do it for you.
It’s so worth it. Trust me. ♥️”

Ileana D’Cruz’s Pregnancy Post

Back on 18th of April, Ileana announced her pregnancy news with the world. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of a baby romper that followed by a picture of a mama pendant that Ileana was wearing. The post got viral in no time, with fans pouring love on her for the new venture.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

