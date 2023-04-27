ADVERTISEMENT
Take the festive fashion code from Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana D’Cruz has a distinctive sense of fashion, and here’s how Ileana stunned in her best looks

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Apr,2023 20:00:39
Ileana D’Cruz and her fashion decks have always been head-turning. Here are the times, when the Barfi actress settled us with not to miss festive fashion goals, check out some of her best below-

Bold in red

When Ileana D’Cruz stunned in a sheer red ensemble. We can see her wearing a gorgeous off-shoulder red tube top that she teamed with embellished red pleated long skirt. The actress completed the look with a sheer see-through floral embellished dupatta. For makeup, the actress picked up bold red lips, sultry dewy eyes and long wavy hair. She rounded it off with a pair of drop earrings and stunning extravagant neckpiece.

Have a look-

Take the festive fashion code from Ileana D’Cruz 801596

Beautiful in Pink

When Ileana looked absolutely grand in her sheer pink embellished festive suit. She can be seen wearing a pink embellished sharara suit. The baby pink embellished kurta teamed with palazzo long sheer pants and silk pink dupatta look on point. She rounded it off with her sleek mid-parted hairdo, minimal makeup and a pair of drop earrings.

Check out-

Take the festive fashion code from Ileana D’Cruz 801597

Take the festive fashion code from Ileana D’Cruz 801598

Take the festive fashion code from Ileana D’Cruz 801599

Take the festive fashion code from Ileana D’Cruz 801600

Take the festive fashion code from Ileana D’Cruz 801601

Chic in neon and pink

Here’s when Ileana D’Cruz looked absolutely gorgeous in her one-shoulder neon green and pink tinted asymmetrical adorn. She completed the look with a stylish white bottom wear. The actress completed the look with her mid-parted hairbun. Her makeup looked on point as she picked it up with sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes and red lips. Her accessories looked on point, as she teamed it off with oxidised accessories.

Check out-

Take the festive fashion code from Ileana D’Cruz 801602

Take the festive fashion code from Ileana D’Cruz 801603

Wowzie in black

When Ileana stunned in her sheer black embellished lehenga. The blouse featured intricate embellishments all over. She teamed it off with sheer black pleated embellished long skirt. The actress rounded it off with sheer golden embroidered dupatta. The actress picked it up with her long wavy hair and bold makeup.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

