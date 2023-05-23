ADVERTISEMENT
“Testing-tough… but I’m not”, when Ileana D’cruz spoke her heart out about life

The beautiful write up is leaving us once again rejuvenated. Check below, when Ileana poured her heart out with a sensuous look from the beach as she stuns in a sheer white bikini

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 May,2023 01:05:22
As we bid adieu to years, emotions run high, creating a whirlwind of sentiments that’s as unpredictable as a rollercoaster ride. It’s a time when nostalgia tugs at our heartstrings, laughter mingles with tears, and memories take center stage. Saying goodbye to a year is no ordinary task; it’s a wild and emotional journey that deserves to be celebrated in all its glorious chaos.

It is the same emotions that ring in every year. But some memories always do stuck by and here’s when Ileana took to her social media back in 2020, with an emotional good bye post for 2019. The beautiful write up is leaving us once again rejuvenated. Check below, when Ileana poured her heart out with a sensuous look from the beach.

Ileana D’cruz’s throwback post

The actress took to her social media handle back in 2020, bidding good bye to 2019 with a heart felt post. She wrote, “2019 – wow where to begin…You’ve been incredibly trying, challenging, testing – tough…but I’m not going to make this post a sob story because it’s not This is about being so incredibly thankful! Thankful for the beautiful people in my life…for friends from 20years who’ve gotten closer still! Friends who are like family. Friends who’ve stuck by me, held me up and believed in me when I didn’t. New friends! I don’t know how I got so lucky to have such lovely people in my life.”

She added, “My amazingly weird quirky beautiful family without whom I would not have made it to where I am today – happy, content, strong af. I love you more than I say, I love you all for being there for me, and I hope I can be there just as much and more than you all have Wow ok getting a bit emotional but last and not the least my lovely insta family – you guys are just awesome! Yes even the mean ones! I’m sure there’s a little awesome hiding in there somewhere and it’ll come out sooner or later. I’m not big on New Year resolutions because it just feels like pressure haha but I want to end the year with a whole lot of positivity and gratefulness. 2020 is going be bloody awesome and I plan to make the absolute most of it. Happy New Year everybody”

Ileana D’cruz latest news

In a recent revelation, actress Ileana D’Cruz shared the joyous news of her impending motherhood, without divulging the identity of the father-to-be. The announcement made by the acclaimed actor stirred up some controversy, but her devoted fan base has stood by her side, offering unwavering support. This April, Ileana D’Cruz took to public platforms to share the delightful news of her pregnancy, setting the media abuzz with anticipation and leaving her admirers brimming with excitement.

