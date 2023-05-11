ADVERTISEMENT
This is what Ileana D’Cruz wants ‘constant’ in her life

Ileana D’Cruz’s constant is a ‘smile’ on her face, the actress’s throwback video gives a lifetime motivational message. We have shared the video below, check it out-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 May,2023 16:00:32
Laughter, the unrivaled elixir of life! It’s the magical potion that can turn a frown upside down, lift the weight of the world off your shoulders, and bring a hearty dose of joy into your existence. They say laughter is the best medicine and it looks the Barfi actress Ileana D’Cruz stands by the same. The actress’ old video from her Instagram is giving us the lifetime motivational message.

Ileana D’Cruz’s smile is her constant being

In the throwback video, we can see the actress at a restaurant. The diva looked all gorgeous as she wore a stylish white ensemble. She completed the gorgeous cheeky adorn with her sleek long hairdo. The diva rounded it off with smokey glittery eyes and nude lips. We can see her all smiles in the video.

Sharing the video, Ileana wrote, “My constant state of being.
#weirdo”

Here take a look-

Do you agree to what Ileana D’Cruz mentions above? Even though she adds in a bit ‘weirdo’ element to it? Let us know in the comments.

Laughter is the best medicine- as they say

When you laugh, it’s as if your brain hits the reset button, wiping away the mental clutter and replacing it with a fresh perspective. Suddenly, life’s problems don’t seem so insurmountable, and you gain a renewed ability to tackle challenges with a positive attitude. It’s like slipping on a pair of rose-tinted glasses that make the world a little brighter and more bearable.

laughter is a powerful social glue. It brings people together, breaking down barriers and fostering connections. Have you ever noticed how contagious laughter can be? If not, try it out!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

