Too Late But Sonalee Kulkarni Follows 'What Jhumka' Trend In Beautiful Yellow Anarkali, Watch

Sonalee Kulkarni is a renowned Marathi actress. The actress is too late to follow the 'What Jhumka' trend, but check out her fun performance in yellow anarkali

Author: Aarti Tiwari
01 Sep,2023 20:00:16
The stunning Sonalee Kulkarni never fails to impress with her social media presence. Whether sharing a new fashion moment or updates from her life, she has always grabbed our attention. She loves to follow the ongoing trend, but it seems that this time, the actress is too late. But she is following the ‘What Jhumka’ trend in her latest video.

Sonalee Kulkarni Follows ‘What Jhumka’ Trend

Following the ‘What Jhumka’ trend, Sonalee shared the video in a blooming sunshine glam. She is grooving on the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh song from the recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress in the video can be seen wearing a beautiful plain yellow anarkali kurta with an embellished bodice. She paired it with a matching dupatta.

But wait, there is more! She opted for an open hairstyle and embellished her look with long jhumkas, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and pink lips. With her expressions, the diva is making hearts flutter.

The diva, for a long time, wanted to follow this trend, though it was too late; Sonalee tried this because of the beautiful anarkali. In the caption she mentioned, “Okay so this was long due… felt like following the trend because of this beautiful 👗 by @puja.patelll and of course when shoots you @saneshashank .”

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

