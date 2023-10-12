[Unseen Photos] Inside Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha’s Haldi ceremony

In a world where love often takes centre stage, there are moments that shine even brighter, like the Haldi ceremony of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. This day was all about laughter, vibrant colours, and a touch of tradition, where turmeric turned into the golden thread binding two hearts. Friends and family joined in this cheerful celebration, creating a tapestry of unforgettable memories. So, let’s not delay further and dive into their unseen Haldi ceremony pictures.

In a star-studded event on September 24, the Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with prominent politician Raghav Chadha in the enchanting city of Udaipur, Rajasthan. The much-anticipated wedding of the celebrity and the politician was a glamorous affair that captured the hearts of their fans and well-wishers.

Breaking with tradition, Parineeti Chopra opted for a stunning pink outfit for her haldi ceremony, a departure from the customary yellow attire typically worn on such occasions. Her choice to embrace a pink ensemble added a unique and personal touch to the ceremony, reflecting her individuality and style. The actress radiated sheer elegance as she celebrated this special moment in her life.

Raghav Chadha, the groom, exuded charm and grace with his choice of attire for the haldi ceremony. He complemented his look with a pair of sunglasses and a classic white kurta pyjama, adding a modern touch to the traditional Indian attire. The couple’s fashion choices were nothing short of iconic, and they looked every bit the power couple they are.

As a gesture of sharing her joy with her followers and fans, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a brand-new batch of photographs from the haldi ceremony. These photos have been met with immense enthusiasm and admiration from her followers, who were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the radiant bride and groom during this memorable event.