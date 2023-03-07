Vaani Kapoor and Raashii Khanna are giving us pure goals with their candid picture from Paris. The stars are keeping it all high on vibe as they shared the picture on their Instagram stories, prompting nothing but BFF goals to their fans. Raashii Khanna took to her Instagram stories to share the picture and tagged Vaani Kapoor calling her ‘Befikre girl’.

In the picture, we can see Vaani Kapoor wearing black overcoat. She completed the look with short wavy red hair and no makeup. The actress posed keeping it close and candid with Raashii Khanaa. The latter can be seen wearing a black furry coat, teamed with no makeup and short brown hair. Both the girls showed up intense swag faces for the candid selfie. Raashii Khanna sharing the picture on her Instagram, tagged the Shamshera actress, and wrote, “with my befikre girl”. Later on Vaani shared the same picture on her Instagram stories too.

Here take a look-

It’s known to all that Vaani Kapoor and Raashii Khanna are best friends from the town. Time and again, the divas have been spotted together having their best times. Sometimes at an event, or the airport, or sometimes like this, in a trip. However, whatever remains the context, the two never failed to give us pure friendship goals.

The actresses on their professional fronts, have carved their own niches. With their honed acting chops, their movies have earned quite of love from the audience. Vaani Kapoor was last seen in the movie Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The movie didn’t do well in the box office.