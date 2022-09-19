Varun Dhawan is the cutest and sweetest actor in Bollywood. The star has been known for his upmarket performances in the film. In times when films fail at the box office collection, Varun Dhawan’s last film Jug Jugg Jeeyo became a hit starring Kiara Advani. Varun has a great female population following him for his style, looks, and acting. And so to treat his fans he shares pictures and videos on his Instagram account. But his latest reel video is making another sound that says “Chavagiri Pro Max.”

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account and dropped a video of him dressed as a Chava walking on a tapori song. In the video, Varun is seen wearing a leather jacket over a black t-shirt teamed up with denim jeans. While a pink headband to secure his long hair and brown printed shoe added up to the Chava look. His entire look is a perfect example of Chavagiri. And his walking style and vibe did justice to this.

While sharing the video he wrote in the caption, “Chavagiri.” Soon as the post was shared gathered many likes and comments. Among which Avneet Kaur also dropped a laughing and a heart emoji in the comments. Many fans also dropped hearts and laughing emoticons.

Varun Dhawan was last reported to be shooting in Europe for his film Bawaal starring alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

