Vicky Kaushal is one of the most handsome and talented young actors in Hindi cinema. On a professional level, the last several years have been fantastic for him. But, without a doubt, the immense popularity of URI: The Surgical Strike altered everything for him. Vicky has been a part of the film entertainment industry for many years. Vicky Kaushal was involved in several important projects that gained him critical acclaim before his commercial success in Uri and other films.

Vicky Kaushal attracted the interest of well-known actors and completely changed the game’s rules for current performers. His fans adore him because he is straightforward, calm, and trendy. He also has a great smile for the camera. Many people congratulated him after he appeared on a famous talk show, and we were captivated by his wardrobe. He just uploaded a photo of himself wearing a red blazer.

Vicky Kaushal’s Picture Appearance

Vicky Kaushal wore a red blazer outfit with a red muffler. He styled his hair in a messy style. In the picture, he stood and captured his picture in little bend his back and looking obsessively at the camera. Vicky Kaushal captioned his post, ” @lifestyleasiaindia.”

One fan wrote in his post, “Kya nazar hai ,”

Vicky Kaushal’s Upcoming Movies

Vicky Kaushal has finished work on three new projects. First, he will appear in Laxman Utekar’s next film, which stars Sara Ali Khan. He has also finished director Anand Tiwari’s untitled film, in which he co-stars with Tripti Dimri, and Vijay Krishna Acharya’s family drama The Great Indian Family, in which he co-stars with Manushi Chhillar.

Vicky Kaushal will also appear in Rajkumar Hirani’s immigration drama Dunki, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. Finally, he will appear in Sam Bahadur, a biopic based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, in his second collaboration with Meghna Gulzar.

What do you think about Vicky Kaushal’s latest outfit? Let us know your opinions in the comment section below, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.