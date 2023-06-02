Viral Pics: Ileana D’Cruz heads for romantic ‘Babymoon’ with her partner

Actress Ileana D’Cruz delighted her fans on Friday as she took to social media to share a series of captivating photos and videos from her much-anticipated ‘babymoon’. Expecting her first child, the actress documented her joyous moments during the vacation, providing a glimpse into her cherished memories.

Ileana D’Cruz with her partner

Adding an element of intrigue, Ileana also shared an endearing photograph with an unidentified gentleman, presumably her boyfriend, as they enjoyed a romantic dinner together. Showcasing their intertwined hands, the actress playfully expressed her idea of romance, humorously mentioning her penchant for not letting her companion eat in peace. In the accompanying black-and-white snapshot, eagle-eyed followers also noticed a sparkling diamond ring adorning Ileana’s ring finger, further fueling speculation and excitement among her ardent admirers.

However, Ileana didn’t add any more details sharing the pictures on her social media handle.

Ileana’s pregnancy announcement

Ileana D’Cruz caused quite a stir across social media platforms a few months ago when she joyfully revealed her impending motherhood. It was on April 18 that the actress took to Instagram to share the delightful news with her followers. In her announcement, Ileana posted two captivating photos: one featuring a tiny baby’s romper adorned with the heartfelt phrase, “And so the adventure begins,” and the other showcasing a pendant bearing the word “Mama.”