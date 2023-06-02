ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Viral Pics: Ileana D’Cruz heads for romantic ‘Babymoon’ with her partner

Ileana D'Cruz caused quite a stir across social media platforms a few months ago when she joyfully revealed her impending motherhood. It was on April 18 that the actress took to Instagram to share the delightful news with her followers.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Jun,2023 21:05:04
Viral Pics: Ileana D’Cruz heads for romantic ‘Babymoon’ with her partner

Actress Ileana D’Cruz delighted her fans on Friday as she took to social media to share a series of captivating photos and videos from her much-anticipated ‘babymoon’. Expecting her first child, the actress documented her joyous moments during the vacation, providing a glimpse into her cherished memories.

Ileana D’Cruz with her partner

Adding an element of intrigue, Ileana also shared an endearing photograph with an unidentified gentleman, presumably her boyfriend, as they enjoyed a romantic dinner together. Showcasing their intertwined hands, the actress playfully expressed her idea of romance, humorously mentioning her penchant for not letting her companion eat in peace. In the accompanying black-and-white snapshot, eagle-eyed followers also noticed a sparkling diamond ring adorning Ileana’s ring finger, further fueling speculation and excitement among her ardent admirers.

Viral Pics: Ileana D’Cruz heads for romantic ‘Babymoon’ with her partner 812213

Viral Pics: Ileana D’Cruz heads for romantic ‘Babymoon’ with her partner 812214

However, Ileana didn’t add any more details sharing the pictures on her social media handle.

Ileana’s pregnancy announcement

Ileana D’Cruz caused quite a stir across social media platforms a few months ago when she joyfully revealed her impending motherhood. It was on April 18 that the actress took to Instagram to share the delightful news with her followers. In her announcement, Ileana posted two captivating photos: one featuring a tiny baby’s romper adorned with the heartfelt phrase, “And so the adventure begins,” and the other showcasing a pendant bearing the word “Mama.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her growing belly in black co-Ords, see pics
Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her growing belly in black co-Ords, see pics
“Testing-tough… but I’m not”, when Ileana D’cruz spoke her heart out about life
“Testing-tough… but I’m not”, when Ileana D’cruz spoke her heart out about life
“I'm not pregnant. In fact, I would have been super happy if I was”, when Ileana D’Cruz debunked her pregnancy rumours
“I'm not pregnant. In fact, I would have been super happy if I was”, when Ileana D’Cruz debunked her pregnancy rumours
When Ileana D’Cruz opened up about the ‘ugly side’ of Bollywood stars, read
When Ileana D’Cruz opened up about the ‘ugly side’ of Bollywood stars, read
Ileana D’Cruz’ unseen childhood picture from first communion ceremony is so adorable, check out
Ileana D’Cruz’ unseen childhood picture from first communion ceremony is so adorable, check out
Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her little baby bump, see pics
Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her little baby bump, see pics
Latest Stories
Sonalee Kulkarni Poses In Filmy Way (Unseen Pics)
Sonalee Kulkarni Poses In Filmy Way (Unseen Pics)
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: An Unfunny Mess
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: An Unfunny Mess
Ananya Panday Looks Mesmerizing In Black And White; Bhavana Panday Showers Love
Ananya Panday Looks Mesmerizing In Black And White; Bhavana Panday Showers Love
Vote Now: Most Popular Digital Film On The Web (Above 60 mins): Chhatriwali, Dasvi, Darlings, Freddy, Gulmohar, Jalsa, Lost, Mission Majnu, Monica, O My Darling
Vote Now: Most Popular Digital Film On The Web (Above 60 mins): Chhatriwali, Dasvi, Darlings, Freddy, Gulmohar, Jalsa, Lost, Mission Majnu, Monica, O My Darling
Neha Kakkar's 'Thumkas' On New Song Balenciaga Leave Husband Rohan Preet Singh Awed
Neha Kakkar's 'Thumkas' On New Song Balenciaga Leave Husband Rohan Preet Singh Awed
Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Shoot Together; Fans Speculate New Project
Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Shoot Together; Fans Speculate New Project
Read Latest News