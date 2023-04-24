ADVERTISEMENT
“Waiting for the world to get back to normal,” Ileana D’Cruz’s cryptic post after pregnancy announcement goes viral

Ileana D’Cruz was recently in the headlines for announcing pregnancy on Instagram.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Apr,2023 22:05:04
Ileana D’Cruz was recently in the headlines for announcing pregnancy on Instagram. Soon after the update on her Instagram, the Barfi actress hit the headlines in no time. She is an avid social media user, often keeping her fans updated with her posts and updates. Here’s a throwback to her post, when she went all lost in thoughts of getting normalcy back again.

Ileana D’Cruz’s cryptic post

The picture was from 2020, when the entire world was under house arrest due to the pandemic. The actress shared a stunning picture on her social media handle, where we can see her all grand in a designer red embellished long trailed gown. She can be seen sitting all relaxed. Sharing the look on her Instagram the actress asserted she waiting to get the world back to normal.

She teamed the look with sleek mid-parted hairbun. She kept her eyes all smokey and bold. She rounded it off with a pair of drop earrings and red lips. She wrote, “Just sitting here waiting for the world to get back to normal 🙇🏻‍♀️”

Covid 19 Pandemic Lockdown

The COVID-19 lockdown was a consequence to the pandemic itself. Governments worldwide implemented lockdown measures to slow the spread of the virus and prevent healthcare systems from becoming overwhelmed.

The virus was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China in December 2019, and has rapidly spread across the globe, resulting in a pandemic. The impact of this virus has been significant and has forced governments, medical professionals, and communities to work together to combat the spread of this disease.

The transmission of the virus occurs mainly through respiratory droplets when an individual who is infected coughs, sneezes, talks, or breathes. The symptoms of COVID-19 can vary from mild to severe and may consist of fever, cough, exhaustion, muscle pain, loss of taste or smell, and breathing difficulties. Additionally, some people may be asymptomatic, indicating that they show no symptoms of the virus.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

