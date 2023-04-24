ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Anushka Sharma makes hubby Virat Kohli dance to her tunes, check out ROFL video

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
24 Apr,2023 16:51:56
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved and appreciated couples that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have been doing wonders for themselves for quite many years and well, it’s been a fantastic journey for them indeed. The two of them serve as serious inspirations to people all over the country and well, that’s what we truly and genuinely admire the most about them. Both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met for the first time in the year 2013 during an advertisement shoot for a leading shampoo brand and well, ever since then, their friendship and bonding kicked off on a high.

Check out this cute and adorable dance video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma that you all will love:

Whenever Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli share cute and super amazing photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle, internet feels the heat and melts in awe for real. Well, after a really long span of time, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli posted content together and in this viral video, they both are seen having a blast as they get groovy and dancing together. Well, do you want to check it out and fall in love folks? See below right away folks –

Work Front:

Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakra Xpress which is the biopic of legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Well, what’s your take on this ladies and gentlemen? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

