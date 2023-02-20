Akshay Kumar is one of the most popular and admired actors and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actor has been a part of the entertainment space for the longest time with his good quality work and given the kind of love and appreciation that he’s received from fans in all these years, we can certainly and genuinely say for real that he deserves it all. For the longest time, Akshay had been on top of his game trying to do his best in the entertainment space like a true pro and well, we are supremely loving every bit of it. Just like any other bonafide superstar ladies and gentlemen, Akshay Kumar too has his loyal legion of fans who don’t shy away from showing their unconditional love and support to the actor.

Well, talking about love and unconditional support, we spotted a similar thing happening with Akshay this time during the promotions of Selfiee. Akshay was spotted greeting a fan who actually went to the extent of breaking a barricade to meet the superstar. Do you all want to see what Akshay did next? It will melt your heart for real. See below folks –

Well, absolutely heartwarming and amazing, ain't it? Brilliant in the true sense of the term, right folks?