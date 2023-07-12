ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Himanshi Khurana Goes Gothic In Black Bodycon

Himanshi Khurana is a heartthrob beauty of the Television world. The diva with her new gothic avatar in black bodycon is grabbing attention in the latest Instagram dump

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Jul,2023 21:00:04
Watch: Himanshi Khurana Goes Gothic In Black Bodycon 833159

Himanshi Khurana is a renowned actress and vocalist in the Punjabi entertainment world. Her popularity increased after her participation in Bigg Boss. She has also been featured in Punjabi films and music videos. Not known by many, but she was the finalist in the Miss PTC Punjabi 2010 pageant. Other than that, her impeccable fashion choices keep her fans engaged with her. She turned goth beauty in the latest Instagram pictures.

Himanshi Khurana Turns Goth Beauty

In the latest shared video, Himanshi Khurana wore a black bodycon gown. She accessorized her look with huge gold earrings, bangles, and a classy bag. In contrast, her bold black eyes blushed cheeks, and nude lips added to her gothic beauty.

In the video, she can be seen defining her gothic look in her mesmerizing aadaye. All we can say is she has ruled over the heart with black fashion. She is all about classy, glamour, and modern style.

Himanshi Khurana was recently enjoying her vacation visiting holy places across the country. A couple of days ago, she shared pictures from her visit to Triyuginarayan Temple in South India.

Undoubtedly, the actress left you speechless with her chic and stunning style. She knows to rule over hearts with your magical looks.

So did you like Himanshi Khurana’s new gothic look? Please share your thoughts in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.






