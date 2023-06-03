Watch: Parineeti Chopra shines in Marks & Spencer’s midi dress

Parineeti Chopra recently graced the ramp at Delhi Times Fashion Week, where she walked confidently as the showstopper for her beloved brand, Marks & Spencer. Showcasing their latest Summer Collection, Parineeti exuded a cool and chic vibe, captivating the audience with her presence. Every moment on the ramp was filled with excitement and admiration for the collection. Parineeti’s effortless grace and style perfectly complemented the trendy and fashionable designs of Marks & Spencer, leaving a lasting impression on all who witnessed the showcase. Her association with the brand and her flawless runway appearance emphasized the appeal and desirability of the collection, generating anticipation for the upcoming summer season.

Parineeti walks the runway

In the video, we can see the actress walking the runway in all fun and joy. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Walked the ramp for my favourite Marks & Spencer showcasing their latest Summer Collection at Delhi Times Fashion Week. The collection is so cool & chic, loved every moment on the ramp! #rethinkwithMnS #summercollection

@marksandspencerindia”

She can be seen wearing a candy-orange pleated midi dress. She topped it with black shrug. The diva completed the look with her wavy short hairdo and minimal makeover.

Check it out-

About Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer, popularly known as M&S, is a renowned British multinational retailer. It was founded back in 1884 by Michael Marks and Thomas Spencer, the company has become an iconic name in the retail industry. Marks & Spencer offers a wide range of products, including clothing, home furnishings, food, and beauty products.

One of the notable aspects of Marks & Spencer is its commitment to quality and sustainability. The company is known for its emphasis on using high-quality materials and delivering products that are both stylish and durable. They have gained a reputation for their attention to detail, ensuring that their clothing lines and home furnishings meet the expectations of their discerning customers.