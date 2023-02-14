Rakhi Sawant is a prominent yet divisive name in the Indian movie industry. She’s been in the entertainment industry for a long time, and we’ve always admired her for various reasons. Rakhi Sawant has achieved it all in her 20-year career, from reality programs to being a part of renowned dance routines in blockbuster movies.

Rakhi Sawant is an Indian model, dancer, and talk show host who has acted in Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Telugu, and Tamil films. Rakhi Sawant appeared on the 1st season of the Indian reality show Bigg Boss and was a finalist and challenger on Bigg Boss 14. In addition, Rakhi Sawant appeared in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 lately.

Rakhi Sawant is a fantabulous performer. She consistently captivates and astounds the audience with her humor. Furthermore, Rakhi Sawant always surprises us with humorous moments. She was afterward perceived as depressed, so she created a short movie in which she spends quality time with Adil Khan; scroll down to watch her sorrowful music reel video.

Rakhi Sawant With Adil Khan’s Video Appearance

Rakhi Sawant chose a floral-printed midi dress, while Adil donned an orange t-shirt with black jeans. Rakhi’s hair was styled in a one-sided hairdo. Adil Khan sits on the bed in the video, while Rakhi Sawant sits on his lap and cuddles her. He recorded a selfie mirror video of himself kissing her cheek. Rakhi and Adil make their next appearance dressed entirely in black. Her hair was fashioned in a middle-parted straight manner. She solely wears an orange wristwatch as an accessory. Adil Khan embraces her and kisses her nose in the video, and Rakhi displays a bashful demeanor when he talks to the camera, and she hugs her closely.

Rakhi shared a selfie of herself wearing a skimpy pink-colored sleeves attire in her most recent appearance. “Bichadte waqt saare paap ginay usne mere (laughing sound), afsos, sochti hu ki jab mili thi, tab kaunsa hoonar tha mujhme,” the song “lo mann liya humne hai pyaar nahi tumko” played in the background. Rakhi Sawant captioned her post, “.”

