Ram Charan is one of the most loved and admired superstars that we are all blessed to have in the South regional entertainment industry. He’s one of the most admired superstars and we love it. He’s always ready to take up any challenge and we appreciate the same for real. Well, there are challenges and then there is the latest “Selfie” challenge wherein everyone is grooving to the song that is still a raging hit at Sangeet functions and more, Akshay Kumar’s Main Khiladi Tu Anari ! The one who has totally nailed the song is the Naatu Naatu star, Mega Power Star Ram Charan and ace choreographer Ganesh Acharyaa who are currently shooting together for RC 15. Ram and Ganesh can be seen matching the steps to the T, what more would you expect from someone whose moves have reached the Golden Globe stage alongside a choreographer like the fantastic Acharyaa!

Akshay was quick to take to his social media to thank the 2 of them stating that, “Thank you @alwaysramcharan nailed it as always and Master ji, #MainKhiladi.” Ram also replied saying that “Only for you @akshaykumar sir and @Ganeshacharyaa Master! Enjoyed”

What a performance !

Well, what's your take on this ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and supremely entertaining, ain't it?