Watch: Shanaya Kapoor sets Maldives on fire with her bold look in black bikini

Shanaya Kapoor recently treated her fans to a sneak peek of her Maldives getaway, offering glimpses of the stunning Fushi Faru resort. The actress showcased the beauty of turquoise waters and shared moments of her stay, including the exquisite interiors.

Shanaya drops video from Maldives

In a captivating video, Shanaya was seen strutting along the beach in a chic sheer black bikini set, adding allure to her unforgettable experience at Fushi Faru. The Miley Jab Hum Tum actress encapsulated travel goals with picturesque beachside scenes and the luxurious ambiance of her Maldivian escape.

Fushi Faru, nestled in the Maldives, stands out for its breathtaking beauty, featuring pristine beaches and clear turquoise waters. The resort offers a perfect blend of natural splendour and luxurious accommodations, making it an ideal destination for those seeking an unforgettable tropical retreat.

This winter- visit Maldives

Visiting Maldives during winters proves to be a magical experience. The serene weather, with mild temperatures and reduced rainfall, creates the perfect setting for exploring the vibrant marine life and enjoying the tranquility of the Indian Ocean. The Maldives’ winter season provides an excellent opportunity to escape the cold and indulge in a tropical paradise, making it an ideal destination for a memorable vacation.