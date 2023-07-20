ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Sonalee Kulkarni Grooves Near Beach With Friend

Sonalee Kulkarni, in her latest Instagram dump, is enjoying the monsoon near the beach, dancing with her friend in a red co-ord set. Check out the viral video below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 Jul,2023 21:00:10
Watch: Sonalee Kulkarni Grooves Near Beach With Friend

Sonalee Kulkarni is a gorgeous, hard work and talented star in the entertainment world. Her acting skills have carved her a niche in the field. In comparison, her social media presence and activity keep her fans engaged and entertained. Yet again, the diva is treating her fans with a new dance video enjoying the monsoon vibe.

Sonalee Kulkarni Grooves With Friend

The actress shared a video of herself and her friend grooving to an old Marathi song on her Instagram. She can be seen wearing a red one-shoulder blouse with a flying hand paired with a matching skirt. She kept her look minimal with rosy makeup and an open hairstyle. In the video, she danced with her friend Phulwa who is a choreographer.

The duo beautifully danced the old Marathi song Garva. In the caption, she expressed her love for the song and also that she made this dance video page tribute. “Even today, its dew is still felt, refreshingly fresh… chilly, still tickling the mind, shivering on the body…
“Garva” completes 25 years today, a small #tribute from us to #gaarva #garva @miilindingale @kishorsawmitrasawmitra and the entire team.”

Sonalee Kulkarni’s recent film Date Bhet got released in theatres on 14th July 2023. Her performance has been praised once again in the film.

Did you enjoy Sonalee Kulkarni grooving on Garva? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

