Watch: Sonalee Kulkarni's BTS From Gaarva Shoot

Marathi queen Sonalee Kulkarni is not unknown to the audience. Her on-screen performance and versatility have always amazed her fans. Recently she treated her fans with her amazing skills in her film Date Bhet. In contrast, a couple of days ago, the diva shared a dance video of herself with her friend on the song Gaarva. And today, she dropped the BTS video of the song.

BTS Of Gaarva Shooting

Vishal Mahadik, a BTS video of Sonalee Kulkarni’s dance performance on Gaarva. The dance video Sonalee shared earlier looked perfect, but shooting it wasn’t easy near a beach with so much noise and air. The actress and her choreographer friend can be seen struggling in the video as in the video, one couldn’t see their face hidden with their hair, and they felt forced due to the strong wind.

However, amidst all the issues and hurdles, they managed to deal with it and treat her fans with something new and amazing. Vishal Mahadik shared the BTS video and thanked fans for millions of views. “😀BTS of Gaarva Shoot😀

& Thsnk for Million Views 🙏🏻.”

Sonalee Kulkarni is a regular interest in social media. She has a huge fandom that she keeps engaged with her through her constant interaction and sharing of pictures, reels, and updates.

