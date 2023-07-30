Watch! Sonalee Kulkarni’s Friendship day celebration pronounces laughter riot

Hold on to your funny bones, because Sonalee Kulkarni is taking Friendship Day to a whole new level of hilarity! The actress shared a side-splitting video with her buddy from the shooting sets, and it’s a non-stop laughter riot. Watch as they goof around, making silly faces and pulling playful pranks like true partners-in-crime.

But the laughter doesn’t stop there! Sonalee herself joins the fun, showing that true friendship is all about embracing the craziness together. With the camera turned towards her, she adds her dose of mischievous antics to the mix, leaving us in stitches!

In her signature playful style, Sonalee captioned the video, “ise kehte hai gehri dosti kartut inki aur beizzati tumhari” – a witty way of saying that their friendship runs deep, and they have a knack for good-natured teasing!

Sonalee’s work front

Now, let’s talk about Sonalee’s work front. This talented actress has been ruling the hearts of her fans with her exceptional performances. In addition to her remarkable work in the Marathi film industry, Sonalee has also impressed audiences with her appearances in popular TV shows like “Halla Bol,” “Comedy Chi Bullet Train,” and “Dil Dosti Duniyadari.” From dazzling the Marathi film industry to exploring new horizons in the entertainment world, Sonalee is a true gem. With her versatile acting skills and infectious charm, she has carved a special place in the hearts of millions.

So, as we celebrate Friendship Day with Sonalee’s hilarious antics, let’s also raise a toast to her incredible work on the big screen. Here’s to many more laughter-filled moments and unforgettable performances from this powerhouse of talent!

