ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Watch! Sonalee Kulkarni’s Friendship day celebration pronounces laughter riot

Sonalee Kulkarni is taking Friendship Day to a whole new level of hilarity! The actress shared a side-splitting video with her buddy from the shooting sets, and it's a non-stop laughter riot. Watch as they goof around, making silly faces and pulling playful pranks like true partners-in-crime.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Jul,2023 21:30:43
Watch! Sonalee Kulkarni’s Friendship day celebration pronounces laughter riot 839153

Hold on to your funny bones, because Sonalee Kulkarni is taking Friendship Day to a whole new level of hilarity! The actress shared a side-splitting video with her buddy from the shooting sets, and it’s a non-stop laughter riot. Watch as they goof around, making silly faces and pulling playful pranks like true partners-in-crime.

But the laughter doesn’t stop there! Sonalee herself joins the fun, showing that true friendship is all about embracing the craziness together. With the camera turned towards her, she adds her dose of mischievous antics to the mix, leaving us in stitches!

In her signature playful style, Sonalee captioned the video, “ise kehte hai gehri dosti kartut inki aur beizzati tumhari” – a witty way of saying that their friendship runs deep, and they have a knack for good-natured teasing!

Sonalee’s work front

Now, let’s talk about Sonalee’s work front. This talented actress has been ruling the hearts of her fans with her exceptional performances. In addition to her remarkable work in the Marathi film industry, Sonalee has also impressed audiences with her appearances in popular TV shows like “Halla Bol,” “Comedy Chi Bullet Train,” and “Dil Dosti Duniyadari.” From dazzling the Marathi film industry to exploring new horizons in the entertainment world, Sonalee is a true gem. With her versatile acting skills and infectious charm, she has carved a special place in the hearts of millions.

So, as we celebrate Friendship Day with Sonalee’s hilarious antics, let’s also raise a toast to her incredible work on the big screen. Here’s to many more laughter-filled moments and unforgettable performances from this powerhouse of talent!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: Sonalee Kulkarni's BTS From Gaarva Shoot 837627
Watch: Sonalee Kulkarni’s BTS From Gaarva Shoot
Watch: Sonalee Kulkarni Grooves Near Beach With Friend 835496
Watch: Sonalee Kulkarni Grooves Near Beach With Friend
Sonalee Kulkarni is a sight to behold in this ochre six-yard, check out 834530
Sonalee Kulkarni is a sight to behold in this ochre six-yard, check out
Sonalee Kulkarni Sparkles In Green Thigh High Slit Gown(New Pics) 832820
Sonalee Kulkarni Sparkles In Green Thigh High Slit Gown(New Pics)
Colorful Or Black And White: Which Look Of Sonalee Kulkarni Is Your Favorite? 831571
Colorful Or Black And White: Which Look Of Sonalee Kulkarni Is Your Favorite?
Sonalee Kulkarni's New Song 'Befikar' Is Winning Hearts 823318
Sonalee Kulkarni’s New Song ‘Befikar’ Is Winning Hearts
Latest Stories
Dreamboat: Mohsin Khan takes tie-dye fashion to next level, see pics 839110
Dreamboat: Mohsin Khan takes tie-dye fashion to next level, see pics
Watch: Darshan Raval drops insights from his Delhi concert 839101
Watch: Darshan Raval drops insights from his Delhi concert
This is what is ‘constant’ in Rashmika Mandanna’s life, watch 839099
This is what is ‘constant’ in Rashmika Mandanna’s life, watch
Rubina Dilaik is a true foodie, here’s proof 839097
Rubina Dilaik is a true foodie, here’s proof
Thandatti, Excessive Sound & Fury Drowns A Potentially Powerful Drama 839170
Thandatti, Excessive Sound & Fury Drowns A Potentially Powerful Drama
Sanjay Bhansali To Flesh Out Alia Bhatt’s Character 839168
Sanjay Bhansali To Flesh Out Alia Bhatt’s Character
Read Latest News