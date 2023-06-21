Watch: When Anushka Sharma sledged hubby Virat Kohli in most hilarious manner

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are two of the most loved and admired celebrities in the Indian entertainment industry and we love them. Well, it’s now time to check out the latest that’s happening at their end and how

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adored and loved couples that we all have in the country. The duo are sensational and inspiring in every way for real. Before being a celebrity couple ladies and gentlemen, they are also humongous stars and individuals at a professional level. While Anushka Sharma is an A-lister actress in the Hindi film fraternity since the very beginning of her career in B-Town, Virat Kohli on the other hand has been the best player in the world after Sachin Tendulkar. Be it literally any format of the game, Virat Kohli has managed to create impact and deliver results for the country in the best way possible.

Check out this fun and hilarious moment between Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli that we all love:

Given the kind of busy schedules that they both have, it’s not daily that they get to spend a lot of time with each other. But hey, when they actually do get time for each other, they always ensure that they embrace their much-needed breaks in order to refresh themselves before going ahead again in life. Well, this time, a super cute old video of the duo is going viral where we see a hilarious fact. Anushka Sharma is seen sledging Virat Kohli from behind as a wicketkeeper and well, Kohli too has a hilarious reaction indeed. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love? See here below –

