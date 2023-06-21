ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Watch: When Anushka Sharma sledged hubby Virat Kohli in most hilarious manner

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are couple goals indeed in the true and genuine sense of the term. Well, right now, it's time to check out this special throwback video where both Virat and Anushka had fun

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
21 Jun,2023 09:48:09
Watch: When Anushka Sharma sledged hubby Virat Kohli in most hilarious manner

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are two of the most loved and admired celebrities in the Indian entertainment industry and we love them. Well, it’s now time to check out the latest that’s happening at their end and how

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adored and loved couples that we all have in the country. The duo are sensational and inspiring in every way for real. Before being a celebrity couple ladies and gentlemen, they are also humongous stars and individuals at a professional level. While Anushka Sharma is an A-lister actress in the Hindi film fraternity since the very beginning of her career in B-Town, Virat Kohli on the other hand has been the best player in the world after Sachin Tendulkar. Be it literally any format of the game, Virat Kohli has managed to create impact and deliver results for the country in the best way possible.

Check out this fun and hilarious moment between Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli that we all love:

Given the kind of busy schedules that they both have, it’s not daily that they get to spend a lot of time with each other. But hey, when they actually do get time for each other, they always ensure that they embrace their much-needed breaks in order to refresh themselves before going ahead again in life. Well, this time, a super cute old video of the duo is going viral where we see a hilarious fact. Anushka Sharma is seen sledging Virat Kohli from behind as a wicketkeeper and well, Kohli too has a hilarious reaction indeed. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love? See here below –

Well, absolutely amazing and outstanding for real, right folks? Brilliant and sensational, ain’t it ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Anushka Sharma and Rakul Preet Singh’s heartwarming wishes for special person
Anushka Sharma and Rakul Preet Singh’s heartwarming wishes for special person
Anushka Sharma and Ananya Panday extend heartfelt birthday wish to Sharvari Wagh
Anushka Sharma and Ananya Panday extend heartfelt birthday wish to Sharvari Wagh
Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor share adorable birthday wishes for Sonam Kapoor, check out
Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor share adorable birthday wishes for Sonam Kapoor, check out
Bear Grylls to collaborate with Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli for his next trip
Bear Grylls to collaborate with Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli for his next trip
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s ‘larger than life’ football experience is here
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s ‘larger than life’ football experience is here
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s important message to MS Dhoni after 5th IPL trophy
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s important message to MS Dhoni after 5th IPL trophy
Latest Stories
Esha Gupta’s couch moment is burning hot
Esha Gupta’s couch moment is burning hot
Tamannaah Bhatia’s special message for Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela is too adorable
Tamannaah Bhatia’s special message for Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela is too adorable
Kajal Aggarwal shares first title glimpse of Satyabhama, fans can’t keep calm
Kajal Aggarwal shares first title glimpse of Satyabhama, fans can’t keep calm
A sneak-peek into Tara Sutaria’s blissful mornings
A sneak-peek into Tara Sutaria’s blissful mornings
Jasmin Bhasin’s epic moment at ‘Leaning Tower Of Pisa’
Jasmin Bhasin’s epic moment at ‘Leaning Tower Of Pisa’
Shweta Tiwari proves she ages backwards, see sizzling snaps
Shweta Tiwari proves she ages backwards, see sizzling snaps
Read Latest News