What's New In Parineeti Chopra's Fashion? Check Out

The stunning Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram account and shared her new look. The diva revealed her new hairstyle, which looked cool on her. The actress had long wavy hair. She cut short her hair to the shoulder. At the same time, she looked fun in a white casual t-shirt paired with loose pants and cute pink shoes.

Parineeti took a selfie from her parlour and looked gorgeous. The actress captioned her post, “Hayer-kut.” The actress looks good in long as well as short hairstyles. Her beautiful face always suits her style.

Parineeti Chopra started her acting journey from Ishqzaade alongside Arjun Kapoor. Soon she made a name for herself in the town. She has featured in films like Hasee Toh Phasee, Jabariya Jodi, Shuddh Desi Romance, Kesari, Golmaal Again, and others. Also, she got engaged to politician Raghav Chadha on May 13. The pictures, videos, and glimpses from the function went viral in no time.

