What's New In Parineeti Chopra's Fashion? Check Out

Parineeti Chopra is enjoying her time at home. After her grand engagement in Delhi, the actress is now taking time for self-care. Let's check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
14 Jun,2023 17:50:45
Parineeti Chopra ruled the headlines with her grand engagement ceremony in Delhi a few days ago. The actress loves to share regular updates with her fans on her social media. Besides that, she has unique taste in fashion that makes her fans look up to her. And here, find out what’s new with her style now. Read more.

The stunning Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram account and shared her new look. The diva revealed her new hairstyle, which looked cool on her. The actress had long wavy hair. She cut short her hair to the shoulder. At the same time, she looked fun in a white casual t-shirt paired with loose pants and cute pink shoes.

Parineeti took a selfie from her parlour and looked gorgeous. The actress captioned her post, “Hayer-kut.” The actress looks good in long as well as short hairstyles. Her beautiful face always suits her style.

Parineeti Chopra started her acting journey from Ishqzaade alongside Arjun Kapoor. Soon she made a name for herself in the town. She has featured in films like Hasee Toh Phasee, Jabariya Jodi, Shuddh Desi Romance, Kesari, Golmaal Again, and others. Also, she got engaged to politician Raghav Chadha on May 13. The pictures, videos, and glimpses from the function went viral in no time.

Did you like Parineeti Chopra’s new hairstyle? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

