When Ileana D’Cruz opened up about the ‘ugly side’ of Bollywood stars, read

Here’s when Ileana D’Cruz spoke about the uglier side of Bollywood in an interview with Bombay Times. Read below what she had to say about it and let us know your thoughts

Ileana D’Cruz has been ringing on the headlines lately after she announced her pregnancy news on social media. The actress shared a picture of a baby romper on her Instagram handle, and revealed it to her fans that she is all set to start a new phase in life.

Ileana continues to inspire the women of the country. And here’s when she opened up about ‘casting couch’ and the darker side of Bollywood in an interview long back. This was followed by the MeToo movement. Read below to know-

Ileana D’Cruz on the ugly side of Bollywood

During an interaction with Bombay Times, a well-known personality recounted an incident in which a young aspiring artist approached her seeking career advice. The artist had been approached by a renowned South Indian producer and was unsure about how to proceed. In response, the experienced mentor wisely counselled the artist that the decision ultimately rests with her and cannot be made by anyone else on her behalf. She said, “Many people have done it and it’s up to her whether she wants to go ahead and do it or not”, as quoted by Story Pick.

She added, “The fact of the matter is that if an A-list star is accused of something like this, you will require a large number of people to come forward, including A-list actresses and actors, to make a difference… It will take many voices for people to acknowledge that huge stars could have such an ugly side.”

Adding that she condemns harassment, she said, “As far as exploitation and harassment is concerned, I wouldn’t stand for it.”