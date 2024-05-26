Who is Munjya’s Munni? Sharvari Wagh’s Fun Post with Varun Dhawan, Leaving Fans Guessing!

Sharvari Wagh is an Indian actress who debuted Bollywood with Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2020. She garnered attention for her performance in the movie. Sharvari Wagh is preparing for her upcoming film Munjya. The team behind Bhediya produces the movie. She is an active social media user, she constantly posted updates related to her upcoming movies. Sharvari recently shared a photo with Varun Dhawan on Instagram. Take a look below-

Sharvari Wagh’s Picture With Varun Dhawan-

Sharvari Wagh posted an Instagram snapshot of herself and Varun Dhawan posing together. She is dressed in a cream and green round neckline, sleeveless bodycon asymmetric hemline dress. She rounded off her look with a bun hairstyle, minimal makeup, and pink blushy cheeks. To compliment her outfit with silver rings. The diva is seen sitting in a chair with her hands on the table, and posing. Varun Dhawan is dressed in a white and blue check shirt and white jeans, posing beside her with one hand on the table with serious expression.

In her post, the actress alluded to the mysteries of their films Munjya and Bhediya, and playfully captioned, “Bhediya wants to know who is # Munjya’s Munni…”. The post sparked a flurry of heart emojis from fans, but what really caught attention were the numerous requests for a crossover with the addition of Stree actress Shraddha Kapoor. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement, with one commenting, “Are!!!! Stree ko bhi bulao unke sath Pata karna kaun hai munni @shraddhakapoor aajaa naaaa!!!!! Sab chilla chilla kar bula rahe hai” with a red heart emoji.

About Munjya Movie

The actress shared a glimpse of the trailer,which features Abhay Verma’s character getting possessed by Munjya. Mona Singh plays his mothe, and Sharvari Wagh plays his love interest. Munni’s character isn’t revealed in the trailer, but the actress shared a glimpse of her Malaika Arora song, “Munni Badnaam Hui.”

