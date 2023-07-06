ADVERTISEMENT
Wow: Himanshi Khurana Goes Divine In White(New Pics Alert)

Himanshi Khurana is a sensation in the Punjabi industry. The actress looks divine in her latest Instagram dump; check it out in the below article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Jul,2023 20:00:30
Wow: Himanshi Khurana Goes Divine In White(New Pics Alert)

Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurana has come a long way in her career. She is one of the most loved and adored stars. She knows how to grab attention with her style and performance onscreen. Besides that, she is one of the most awaited actresses because of her royalty and classy fashion sense. Yet again, the diva goes divine in white. Read more to know.

Himanshi Khurana’s Divine Look

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a couple of pictures in her white outfit. She wore a beautiful long white kurta with a round neck and gold embroidery around the borders. She paired it with a matching churidar and organza dupatta with gold work. She made her appearance simple yet classy with her open hairstyle, smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, and pink lips.

Wow: Himanshi Khurana Goes Divine In White(New Pics Alert) 830631

Wow: Himanshi Khurana Goes Divine In White(New Pics Alert) 830635

Wow: Himanshi Khurana Goes Divine In White(New Pics Alert) 830637

Wow: Himanshi Khurana Goes Divine In White(New Pics Alert) 830638

Himanshi Khurana donned the ethnic drape by Harkiran Basra. Her striking poses and looks added to her beauty. While her smile looked charismatic, her look is so pretty that you can opt for this look for your festivals, Sangeet, or other ceremonies.

Himanshi Khurana rose to fame after her appearance on Bigg Boss. She has also been featured in many music videos and enjoys a fandom of around 11.3 million. She is a queen of hearts.

Did you like Himanshi Khurana’s new divine look? What’s your reaction to this? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

