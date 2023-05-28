Wow: Janhvi Kapoor's Power Dance Will Leave You In Awe

ADVERTISEMENT
Janhvi Kapoor is a stunning diva in B-town. The actress has won millions of hearts with her style. She rules over the internet with her glam. Here check out her powerful dance performance

Author: Aarti Tiwari
28 May,2023 14:15:23
B-town beauty Janhvi debuted in the industry with Dhadak and, since then, ruled over hearts with her onscreen impact. But, like many actresses, she has fantastic dance skills. And so video of the diva flaunting her sultry moves is going viral on the internet. Read more to check out the viral dance.

This viral clip is shared on YouTube account name @emovieentertainment. In contrast, Janhvi Kapoor is seen mesmerizing the fans with her sultry moves on stage at an award function. Every step creates an impact, and one couldn’t stop themselves from watching her in the loop. She performed on Nadiyon Paar. The actress has excellent dancing skills, as seen in her performance.

She performed her song Nadiyon Paar from the movie Roohi. Janhvi Kapoor is also a trained classical dancer. She is quite fond of dancing. The actress keeps sharing her different dance practice videos on her Instagram account. Her moves are so smooth and attractive that one keeps watching her on a loop. In addition, her song Nadiyon Paar became a super hit with her power THUMKAS.

Janhvi Kapoor has been featured in films like Good Luck Jerry, Mili, Roohi, Dhadak, Gunjan Saxena, and others.

Undoubtedly you enjoyed Janhvi Kapoor’s dance. Share with us. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

