Baby John Review: A maximalist take on ‘Justice’ and ‘Revenge’

A man so consumed by grief, rage, and a thirst for justice that every action, every punch, every word he utters feels like a declaration of war—not just on his enemies, but on the very concept of what is right and wrong. This is Baby John, a cinematic journey that, much like its protagonist, teeters on the edge of righteousness and moral chaos.

The film doesn’t simply ask the audience to witness the spectacle; it dares you to consider a deeper question: Can there truly be one single, unshakable truth when every human belief is tinted by experience, pain, and loss?

Baby John, directed by Kalees, story by Atlee Kumar, is an exploration of omnism—the philosophy that all ideologies, despite their apparent contradictions, hold some fragment of truth. It’s a subtle yet powerful undertone that runs through the entire film, one that is as easy to miss as it is to admire. The concept is embodied in the character of Satya Verma, a once-principled cop who, after losing everything to a corrupt system, is forced to navigate a world where right and wrong are not as clear-cut as they once seemed. His journey through vengeance is not just a physical one, but an emotional and philosophical odyssey, asking us to reflect on our own beliefs about justice, duty, and the nature of good and evil.

Varun Dhawan delivers a performance that firmly anchors the film, elevating it beyond its more superficial trappings. The character of Satya is a tightrope walk between being a heroic figure and a man consumed by vengeance. In moments of calm, Dhawan’s portrayal of Satya as a father, tenderly caring for his daughter, is a touching portrayal of vulnerability. Yet, when he sheds this persona to unleash his wrath, Dhawan carries an almost operatic intensity.

There is a certain cockiness to Satya—his ability to mock the villain while delivering brutal justice—but Dhawan manages to balance this with moments of self-reflection, capturing the complexity of a man torn between two worlds: that of a father and that of an avenger. It is a nuanced performance that not only drives the film’s narrative but also anchors its philosophical inquiry.

But what keeps you swayed, is that Baby John does not shy away from its indulgence in spectacle!

The action sequences—explosions, hand-to-hand combat, horseback chases—are everything you expect from a commercial action film, and then some. There are moments where the film veers dangerously close to self-parody, particularly in the over-the-top confrontations where Satya dispatches villain after villain with ease, as if designed for nothing more than to awe the audience. While the film’s visual bravado undoubtedly adds to its entertainment value, it is in these excesses that Baby John sometimes loses its grip on the subtler aspects of its narrative. The film’s relentless pacing, its desire to keep the audience on the edge of their seat, occasionally undermines the deeper emotional beats it seeks to strike.

But, antagonism, lured by Jackie Shroff is what adds layers to the depth.

The corrupt politician who is Satya’s ultimate nemesis, the character is not simply a figure of malevolence, but one whose own moral system is just as complex as the hero’s. Shroff imbues the role with a quiet menace, a restrained charisma that makes his villainy all the more potent. In contrast to Satya’s explosive justice, the villain’s cold, calculated conduct creates a fascinating juxtaposition—one is driven by raw emotion, the other by a more methodical, strategic form of corruption.

In their final confrontation, it’s not merely their physical prowess that defines the battle but the ideological clash between their respective truths.

The film, in its best moments, brings this philosophical conflict to the forefront, offering more than just a typical hero-villain showdown.

Unfortunately, the film does not afford the same depth to all its characters. Keerthy Suresh, who plays Satya’s wife Meera, delivers a performance that is undoubtedly heartfelt but feels underdeveloped in the larger narrative.

Meera, while central to Satya’s emotional journey, exists mostly as a memory, a symbol of loss, rather than a fully realized character. It is a missed opportunity for the film to explore her own role in Satya’s transformation, especially given Suresh’s potential. Similarly, Wamiqa Gabbi, who plays a schoolteacher infatuated with Satya, is given little to work with. Her character feels more like a plot device than an integral part of the story, and her interactions with Dhawan, despite their potential, lack the chemistry necessary to make them impactful.

Rajpal Yadav however comes as a surprise. His line ‘comedy is serious business’ will haunt us forever, for definitely he dropped a serious bombardment. Rajpal Yadav brings an unexpected energy to the film, providing moments of levity amid the intense action. Known for his comedic roles, Yadav injects humour into a story that could easily become overwhelming with its relentless drama and violence. His character serves as a counterbalance, reminding the audience that, even in the midst of chaos, there’s room for moments of wit and humanity.

However, the Salman Khan as Agent Bhaijaan, cameo remains the catcher! But I missed his iconic bracelet this time.

Colours will win you! Baby John is a spectacle that fully embraces the maximalist ethos of mainstream cinema. The film’s colour palette shifts dramatically, with moments of explosive red and orange during the action sequences, juxtaposed by cooler, darker tones during moments of introspection and loss.

This deliberate play with colour not only serves to highlight the emotional highs and lows of the story but also adds a layer of visual sophistication to the film. The cinematography, particularly during the action sequences, is dynamic and fluid, capturing the intensity of the combat while maintaining a sense of visual style. There’s an undeniable visual flair in the film that matches its larger-than-life aspirations, even if it sometimes risks overshadowing the more intimate moments.

The film is loud, proud, and unapologetically ambitious. It is both a thrilling ride and a philosophical exploration, one that will either leave you exhilarated or exhausted, depending on how you choose to engage with it.

IWMBuzz Rates in 3 stars.