Cinematic Paradigm Shift: How OTT Platforms Showed Bollywood the "Real" Script (Opinion)

Not really ‘change’ but rather cocooning out of the dynamics and decorum that Bollywood ‘diagrammed’ over the years.

How did Bollywood do it? Because ‘monopoly!’ Even if you try hard to deny it, try harder, and yet you won’t be able to scrap it out!

Monopoly, in terms of ‘content.’

See, cinema is likely to be more authoritarian than literature. Literature gives the pursuer the room to discuss and reimagine, but cinema ‘traditionally speaking’ doesn’t.

A very Hitchcockian way that has, for aeons, grasped the terminologies of filmmaking, which is fine, but then again, ‘not,’ especially with the growing time.

Hitchcock used to say, “When an actor comes to me and wants to discuss his character, I say, ‘It’s in the script.’ If he says, ‘But what’s my motivation? I say, ‘Your salary.’”

Tell me, how do you perceive this?

In fact, many believe that his films were vehicles of his own ‘lust’ and ‘obsessions.’ If you are certainly aware of his ‘blonde obsession’, you would know and will be able to relate to the ‘blonde stereotype’ that goes on a toss every now and then.

Hitchcock, the maestro of the silver screen, possessed a commitment to precision and perfection in his filmmaking endeavours. Prior to commencing any cinematic masterpiece, he painstakingly orchestrated every element, leaving no room for spontaneity or chance. His creative vision was resolute, harbouring no affinity for ideas that strayed beyond the well-defined boundaries he established. Once a film was meticulously crafted and brought to fruition, it assumed an almost sacred status, rarely subject to any form of alteration or tampering.

And if you turn back to the pages when Hitchcock was in the scenario, you would know how people were alien to the word ‘explore.’ So… it was; what was shown. The case is somewhat similar when we talk about Bollywood.

What are the elements that you find adjacent to Hindi films?

Heroines dancing in chiffon sarees, picturesque song sequences, slapstick comic scenes, larger-than-life heroes, and antagonists. In a nutshell, the YRF kind.

We all pretty much enjoyed all of them! Let’s not lie.

Then, what went wrong?

Nothing… it’s just that we started to realise that the ‘above’ has been needled. Because we never had the chance to explore other than what we have been influenced to believe as ‘cinema.’

I remember watching a stand-up comedy by Karunesh Talwar back in 2018… he was referring to the kind of exposure the US kids got back in the 90s watching movies like ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’, ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ etc. and added ‘Bollywood se jab humne alien manga, toh unhone humein kya diya? Jaadu nahi…DHOKA’

The OTT craze wasn’t even there at that time.

But when Koi Mil Gayya was released (2003), we in our early teens thought it was the most believable watch!

It was with time when we (just a few of us) intuitively made the shift.

But who would have thought that shift would have a ‘mass’ effect, given the Lockdown coming to the scene and OTT becoming the king?

The emergence of OTT platforms paved the way for a cornucopia of diverse content that transcends the confines of traditional Bollywood formulas. No longer bound by the limitations of mainstream cinema, viewers now find themselves immersed in a vast array of genres, ranging from heart-racing thrillers and gripping crime dramas to thought-provoking dark comedies and socially impactful narratives. This rich amalgamation of diversity has significantly expanded the horizons of the Indian audience, granting them unparalleled access to fresh and unconventional storytelling that resonates deeply within their souls.

What’s more?

Freedom From Commercial Constraints

OTT platforms provide a fertile ground for filmmakers to explore a plethora of diverse themes and genres, unencumbered by the constraints of catering solely to commercial viability. This newfound artistic freedom allows for unabashed experimentation, empowering content creators to confront social issues, delve into taboo subjects, and embark on audacious creative endeavours.

Within this dynamic landscape, OTT content becomes a formidable catalyst, sparking captivating dialogues and engendering transformative encounters that linger in the collective consciousness long after the screen fades to obscurity.

…

Niche and Regional Focus

OTT platforms have revolutionized the landscape of entertainment by facilitating unfettered access to niche and regional content, thereby amplifying the recognition accorded to talented individuals and captivating stories from various parts of India. This digital revolution has opened new vistas for audiences, enabling them to explore and appreciate the rich tapestry of regional cinema industries. As they immerse themselves in these diverse narratives, viewers are exposed to a plethora of storytelling approaches that transcend geographical boundaries. This exposure serves to enhance their cinematic palate, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the varied and distinctive art forms that flourish across the nation. Consequently, the advent of OTT platforms has not only broadened the horizons of audiences but also granted well-deserved visibility and acclaim to the vibrant and often overlooked regional film industries.

…

Intriguing Characters

Traditional Bollywood movies often prioritize the allure of star power, relying on formulaic archetypes that lack the depth and complexity that captivate discerning audiences. However, the emergence of OTT content has brought about a transformative shift in the landscape. One of its greatest strengths lies in the ability to unravel characters with meticulous detail and profound nuance. Unlike their silver screen counterparts, characters in OTT shows are given the luxury of time to evolve and unfold over multiple episodes, enabling viewers to forge a profound and lasting connection. This deliberate approach to character development adds rich layers to their personas, rendering them relatable, empathetic, and genuinely unforgettable.

As viewers delve into the intricacies of their lives, motivations, and vulnerabilities, they become immersed in a narrative tapestry that resonates deeply, transcending the boundaries of traditional storytelling. With its emphasis on multifaceted character portrayal, OTT content not only entertains but also elevates the art of storytelling, engaging audiences on a more profound and personal level.

…

Summon Authenticity

While Bollywood movies often cater to the desire for escapism and larger-than-life scenarios, the realm of OTT content takes a divergent path, placing a premium on realism and genuineness. It unearths the profound depths of human emotions, presenting characters who are relatable, multi-dimensional, and confronted with real-world challenges. This unwavering commitment to authenticity creates an immersive and captivating experience, drawing the audience into a narrative that feels remarkably true to life. Through unfiltered portrayals and raw storytelling, OTT content captures the very essence of the human experience, forging a deep and meaningful connection with viewers.

It compels them to reflect on the complexities of existence, igniting introspection and fostering engaging conversations. Within this realm of unvarnished truth, OTT platforms offer an enticing alternative, inviting discerning audiences to explore thought-provoking narratives that resonate on a profoundly personal level.

…

Conclusion?

The audience’s mind is ‘unknown.’ To earn it, you work for it.