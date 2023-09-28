Movies | Editorial

Fukrey 3 Review: A hilarious rollercoaster of laughter and nostalgia

Helmed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, this comedy extravaganza is designed to let you leave your intellectual concerns at home and simply immerse yourself in the riotous fun that unfolds onscreen.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 Sep,2023 14:31:38
Fukrey 3

Helmed By: Mrigdeep Singh Lamba

Ensemble Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh

Rating: 4/5

Get ready for a laughter-packed rollercoaster ride as the much-anticipated sequel, Fukrey 3, hits the screens. Helmed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, this comedy extravaganza is designed to let you leave your intellectual concerns at home and simply immerse yourself in the riotous fun that unfolds onscreen. In a world craving sophisticated content, Fukrey 3 proudly caters to those who appreciate mindless jokes and crass humour, proving that there’s an enduring appetite for this genre.

Fukrey 3 continues to charm audiences with its timeless hum as it reunites the beloved Fukrey gang a decade after their first escapade in 2013. The four friends – Choocha, Hunny, Laali, and the ever-quirky Pandit ji – find themselves on a new adventure: contesting an election against the formidable Bholi Panjaban. The ensuing cat-and-mouse game of cons, pranks, and witty banter weaves multiple storylines, each generously sprinkled with humour.

The heart and soul of Fukrey 3 lie in its colourful characters. Choocha, portrayed by Varun Sharma, remains as endearingly clueless as ever, eliciting fits of laughter with his bizarre yet oddly intuitive dreams. Pulkit Sharma’s Hunny is the perfect partner in crime, and the chemistry between them is electric. Manjot Singh’s Laali adds a unique charm to the gang, and Pankaj Tripathi’s Pandit Ji continues to steal the show with his eccentricities. Richa Chaddha’s Bholi Panjaban adds a deliciously villainous touch to the ensemble, making the battle of wits even more entertaining.

One of the film’s strengths is its ability to tap into nostalgia, taking us back to a simpler time when the first Fukrey film was released, devoid of today’s social media frenzy and pressure to create viral content. Yet, despite the decade that has passed, the core essence of the Fukrey gang remains intact, making this third instalment a delightful reunion for fans.

Fukrey 3 delivers on its promise of being a side-splitting comedy with slapstick humour and moments of sheer absurdity. It doesn’t aim to be cerebral; instead, it thrives on unabashed, over-the-top humour that will leave you in splits. From Choocha’s quirky premonitions to Pandit ji’s eccentricities, there’s never a dull moment. The film’s knack for finding humour in the most unexpected places ensures that you’ll be chuckling from the first frame to the last.

Final Verdict

In a cinematic landscape that often prioritizes complex narratives and thought-provoking themes, Fukrey 3 offers a refreshing escape into the world of mindless, uproarious comedy. It’s a nostalgic trip down memory lane, rekindling the camaraderie of the Fukrey gang and their enduring appeal. If you’re in the mood for unadulterated laughter and a good time at the movies, Fukrey 3 is a must-watch. So, grab your popcorn, leave your brain at home, and get ready to laugh until your sides ache. Fukrey 3 is a riotous, feel-good entertainer that’s sure to leave you with a smile on your face.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

